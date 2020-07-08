COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Mounting in Oregon

Oregon reports 4 new deaths and 217 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases.



An empty chair represents the loss of a loved one.

Photo: Pexels



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 224.

The Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today that there are 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 10,817.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (12), Marion (15), Morrow (10), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (43), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (31), Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 221st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 28, at her residence.

Oregon’s 222nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 28, at his residence.

Oregon’s 223rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5, at her residence.

Oregon’s 224th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 3 and died on July 7, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

