Wednesday July 8, 2020
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Jul-08-2020 21:55printcomments

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Mounting in Oregon

Salem-News.com

Oregon reports 4 new deaths and 217 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19
An empty chair represents the loss of a loved one.
Photo: Pexels

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 224.

The Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today that there are 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 10,817.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (12), Marion (15), Morrow (10), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (43), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (31), Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 221st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 28, at her residence.

Oregon’s 222nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 28, at his residence.

Oregon’s 223rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5, at her residence.

Oregon’s 224th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 3 and died on July 7, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
  • COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for July 7, 2020 | Articles for July 8, 2020 |

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Support
Salem-News.com:

Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy