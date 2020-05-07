SNc Channels:



Jul-06-2020 01:55 TweetFollow @OregonNews 7 Men Arrested on Oregon Coast for Harassing Black Family Lincoln City Police arrested the group of men after they caused a "disturbance on the beach".

Mugshots courtesy: Lincoln City Police Dept (Oregon)

(LINCOLN CITY, Ore.) - Lincoln City Police were dispatched on the Fourth of July at about 9:30 p.m. to the ocean beach area in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on a report of group of people shooting off illegal fireworks and causing a disturbance with other citizens on the beach. The initial officers arriving on scene in one of the Lincoln City Police Department’s beach ATV’s were immediately surrounded by this group of about 10 people who began taunting and challenging the officers for seizing illegal fireworks. Several other officers arrived on scene and learned that this same group of white people had been taunting and challenging a family of black persons by yelling racial slurs at them, insulting them and using Nazi salutes towards them. The black family advised they felt intimidated by the actions this group had displayed towards them. The on scene officers formed a line between the group of white persons and the black family allowing the black family to safely leave the beach and return to their room. During this time several in the group of white persons continued to taunt the officers, trying to challenge them to fight. Other members from the group of white persons then began shooting off multiple large illegal aerial fireworks in front of the officers. After several more officers arrived on scene, they moved in on the confrontational and highly intoxicated group and began placing them under arrest for a variety of criminal charges. Those arrested were 30-year old Gennadiy Kachankov, 28-year old Antoliy Kachankov, 28-year old Andrey Zaytsev, 45-year old Oleg Saranchuk, and 22-year old Ruslan Tkachenko, all of Clark County Washington. They were charged with the following crimes: Riot, Interfering with Police, Disorderly Conduct II, Harassment, Possession of Illegal Fireworks, and Offensive Littering. 30-year old Yuriy Kachankov of Clark County Washington was also charged the above listed charges along with Resisting arrest. The persons in custody were all transported and lodged at the Lincoln City Police Department. Due to corona virus policies at the county jail, six subjects were issued criminal citations released on 7/5/20. An additional male, who refused to identify himself and who had no ID on his person, was transported to and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for fingerprint identification and charged with the above listed crimes. The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the members of the Toledo Police Department and Lincoln County Parole and Probation, who assisted with the 4th of July coverage and this incident. Source: News Release/Lincoln City Police _________________________________________

