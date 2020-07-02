Friday July 3, 2020
Oregon Reports Highest COVID-19 Cases in Single Day

Positive tests for COVID-19 have continuing to increase in Oregon

COVID-19

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 209, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 375 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 9,294.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (16), Marion (32), Morrow (8), Multnomah (64), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (88), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (67), and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 209th COVID-19 death is 73-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 30. Her place of death s being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

Today’s case count is Oregon’s largest single day total since the beginning of the pandemic, following the previous largest on Wednesday.

Oregon has experienced five weeks of case growth and cases are rising faster in our rural communities and in central and eastern Oregon. The largest county case count today was in Umatilla County with 88 new cases attributed to outbreaks and community spread.

Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown ordered face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places throughout the state. Masks and face coverings, along with maintaining 6-feet of distancing between people has been shown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
  • COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

Comments
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin

