Monday January 30, 2023
Jan-30-2023

Modern Business: The Truth About Resumes

Salem-News.com

A single mistake can be quite costly.

resume work
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - In the digital age, nearly all resumes go through a computerized scanning system that only looks for relevant terms set by hiring agents.

The purpose, structure, and importance of the documents have changed considerably in the past decade, particularly as the HR (human resources) function has become almost fully automated.

However, there are still a few core facts about resumes that every student, job applicant, and mid-career adult should know.

Consider the following points before you create or edit a resume.

Degrees Matter

Hiring agents are basically looking for two things in the Education section of a resume. First, they want to know if the candidate holds a degree from an accredited institution in a relevant subject.

Most applicants know this fact and plan for it. However, they are usually clueless about the second part of the education equation: financing.

They prefer to know how students cover educational expenses. That one fact explains a lot because those who used student loans are typically more attractive candidates.

The fact that someone valued a degree enough to borrow money to get one speaks volumes about character, perseverance, and determination. That's why it's imperative for prospective college students to use a one-stop platform where they can compare loan rates and terms in a side-by-side fashion.

Not only that, but it's also wise to use those same platforms to search for scholarships and use FAFSA documents to see what kinds of loans you can apply for.

There Are No Small Mistakes

Companies are inundated with resumes. Now that nearly every commercial organization accepts digital versions of application documents, they receive many more than in the pre-digital era.

Most human resources departments utilize ATS (applicant tracking system) software to search for relevant keywords.

That way, hiring agents can select only the most suitable candidates for interviews. When creating a resume that stands out you must also be aware of what might optimize for these systems.

Do spelling and grammar errors make a difference to a robot? To the ATS bots that scan resumes at lightning speed, routine mistakes in syntax, spelling, and grammar are ignored. Remember, ATS only looks for keywords to select potential interview candidates.

However, if your document makes it through that first test, there's a high probability that a human will read it more carefully. At that point, a single mistake can be quite costly. That's because most resumes are error-free, having been prepared by paid writers.

It's About the Interview, Not the Job

For nearly 50 years, people have miscalculated the purpose of a typical resume. The document's sole purpose is to land an interview, not get a job. With few exceptions, job offers are made during or shortly after live interviews.

The resume's main function is to get a candidate's foot in the door of the interview room.

It Pays to Pay

The good news is that there are plenty of experienced resume writers who specialize in every conceivable niche. Some focus on college graduates, while others deal exclusively with mid-career job changers. Their rates are competitive, fair, and affordable.

Because professional HR folks can spot a DIY job a mile away, it's essential for applicants to use a paid, certified writer to prepare the document.

Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.

_________________________________________



©2023 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


