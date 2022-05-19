SNc Channels:



May-18-2022 15:03 TweetFollow @OregonNews Tips on Creating a Resume That Stands Out A resume is the first thing that potential employers see in many cases.

Photo courtesy: RODNAE Productions

(SALEM, Ore.) - When you are looking for a job, want to develop your career, or want to get a promotion, there are various key factors that can make a difference. In order to achieve success when it comes to your career, you need to make sure you prepare and that you are proactive, as this can make it much easier for you to get into the job or career you are interested in. Among the things that you need to do is to ensure you have a great resume prepared for potential employers to look at. Many people underestimate the importance of the resume, but it is vital that you remember that this is the first thing that potential employers see in many cases. This means that it forms that all-important first impression that could make the difference between being invited in for an interview and being placed on the rejection pile. By taking the time to get a top resume sorted out before you make any job applications, you can make a huge difference to the outcome. In this article, we will look at some tips on creating a resume that stands out for all the right reasons. Some Tips to Help There are some key things that can help when it comes to creating a resume that stands out, and this can make a big positive difference to your success levels in terms of your career. Some tips include: Use Online Resources

Many people have limited experience when it comes to creating a resume, so they do not really have much of an idea of what the finished product should ideally look like. Rather than just taking your chances and getting it wrong, you can turn to online resources to help you create a slick and professional resume that is designed to impress. You can find a range of resume templates and examples online, and these can really help when it comes to creating one that is polished and impressive.

Create a Proper Summary

You should never underestimate the importance of a proper professional summary for a resume, as this enables potential employers to determine your suitability at a glance. The summary is a brief and relevant paragraph that starts your resume and enables potential employers to quickly get an idea of your experience and skills before delving deeper into the resume. Again, if you want to ensure you get it just right, there are examples and tips that you can find online to help you with your resume summary.

Keep Your Resume Updated

One of the other things you need to keep in mind is the importance of keeping your resume updated at all times. You never know when you might need to send a copy off your resume to a potential employer, and you may forget to update it before you send it. Making sure it is always updated with new information right away can help to avoid this issue. These are some tips that can help when it comes to the perfect resume... now go get that perfect job! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

