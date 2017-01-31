Salem Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northeast Salem

|
Tuesday January 31, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Jan-30-2017 13:42TweetFollow @OregonNews
Salem Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northeast SalemSalem-News.com
Two men were shot, one fatally.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Lancaster Dr NE at approximately 10:45 pm on Sunday evening.
Officers were dispatched the area of the 1300 block of Lancaster Dr NE on a report of a possible shooting. Witnesses reporting seeing someone on foot who fired gunshots at a light colored jeep. The jeep and the person on foot then left the area.
As officers were conducting the investigation at the scene, a vehicle arrived at Salem Health Emergency Room with two subjects who had been shot.
One of these subjects, an adult male, later died at the hospital. The other subject is also being treated for gunshot wounds.
The names of the victim and the other subject are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Salem Police Detective Jamie Vasas at 503-540-2352.
_________________________________________
Fatal | Oregon | Shooting | Most Commented on
Articles for January 30, 2017 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.