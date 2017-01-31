Salem Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northeast Salem

Two men were shot, one fatally.







(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Lancaster Dr NE at approximately 10:45 pm on Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched the area of the 1300 block of Lancaster Dr NE on a report of a possible shooting. Witnesses reporting seeing someone on foot who fired gunshots at a light colored jeep. The jeep and the person on foot then left the area.

As officers were conducting the investigation at the scene, a vehicle arrived at Salem Health Emergency Room with two subjects who had been shot.

One of these subjects, an adult male, later died at the hospital. The other subject is also being treated for gunshot wounds.

The names of the victim and the other subject are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Salem Police Detective Jamie Vasas at 503-540-2352.

