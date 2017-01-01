Taking Action for Human Rights

Marching on the streets is one method to peacefully resist.



Image: http://haldane-dhrd.org/



(BETHLEHEM) - The Jewish racist right wing government of Netanyahu just violated international law again by approving 2500 “housing units” for colonial settlers on Palestinian land.

In parallel, the government of Trump in the US issued executive orders banning immigrants from several Muslim countries, building walls, and advancing the Keystone and Dakota Access pipeline (opposed by natives and environmentalists), and denying funding for healthcare that helps women in third world countries.

Ironically the signing photo of the latter was Trump surrounded by men! But this begs the question of what we can do to influence such a man.

Certainly Netanyahu (the American Prime Minister of Israel) is trying to influence through Kushner, the Zionist orthodox son in law of Trump, and his senior advisor on the Middle East. Emails and phone calls are exchanged. Meanwhile, Arab and Muslim leaders are busy killing their own people, see this on Saudi Arabia as an example.

The Trump administration ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (soon to be run by an enemy of the agency) to remove its website dealing with climate change (www.scientificamerican.com/article/trump-administration-orders-epa-to-remove-its-climate-change-web-page1/).

Jared Kushner’s name was removed from a website for “Friends of the IDF” (aka "friends of war criminal army of Israel"). This is just a PR effort that will not succeed. Here is analysis of what Trump and Netanyahu are up to, by esteemed professor Rahid Khalidi: www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/palestine-in-the-age-of-trump See also: Trump's embassy move to Jerusalem 'self-destructive'

It is time for all of us to act and at least get out into the streets. Protesters in Dakota are facing freezing temperatures. They were to hold emergency rallies in several US cities Wednesday night for immigrant and refugee rights.

As for us here, we continue to struggle and must rethink where and how to push. We are now speaking to more international delegations (three last week). We added friends and followers to our email and facebook posts. We are trying to resist on the ground by many methods. We even planted trees next to the wall just last week.

Please donate to our ongoing positive work of with the youth "thinking globally and acting locally" in Bethlehem University Palestine Museum of Natural History and Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability (http://palestinenature.org). Donations are tax-deductible in many countries.

Theatre for Communication among Youth (http://www.yestheatre.org/eng/index.php/) is launching a crowd funding campaign in order to collect funds for the purpose of producing a play, called "Educate Ghadeer" (https://youtu.be/cgkcU4OyryE) "To go to school is not a dream... neither it shall ever be... it is a RIGHT.

Educate Ghadeer is part of a campaign that is launched to help Ghadeer and kids like her who were born with less equal opportunities to gain education and avoid early marriage.

Gulf activists reject Saudi-Israeli “flirtation” at Davos (https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/gulf-activists-reject-saudi-israeli-flirtation-davos).

The Saudi Royal family is not only flirting with Israel, they are carrying on the Zionist wish of destroying countries like Yemen and Iraq and Syria. Just look at the carnage in Yemen as an example. Davos is a horrible platform of world elites with very heavy Zionist infiltration. Here is good evidence of that: http://qumsiyeh.org/theworldeconomicsforumcontroversy

