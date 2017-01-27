14 People Taken Into Custody on Wednesday Afternoon in Portland Protests

|
Friday January 27, 2017
Jan-26-2017 13:00
14 People Taken Into Custody on Wednesday Afternoon in Portland ProtestsSalem-News.com
All of the adults were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Several people were blocking road traffic and transit lines in Downtown Portland, along the Steel Bridge, in the Rose Quarter, and on the Lower East Side yesterday, according to reports to the police.
The Portland Police Bureau was aware of numerous threats issued publicly in the previous 24 hours to block traffic and interrupt transit.
In total, 14 people were taken into custody as a result of their behavior throughout the afternoon and evening -- 12 adults and two juveniles.
All those taken into custody were issued a traffic citation for Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 814.070 -- Improper Position on a Highway in addition to any criminal charges.
Arrested at Southwest 6th Avenue and Yamhill Street (or surrounding area):
Arrested in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Davis Street (or surrounding area):
Arrested in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Madison Street:
All of the adults were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and will be arraigned at a later time, except Rhodes who may be arraigned on his parole violation on Thursday January 26, 2017.
Source: Portland Police Bureau
