Jan-26-2017 13:00 TweetFollow @OregonNews 14 People Taken Into Custody on Wednesday Afternoon in Portland Protests All of the adults were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail

Protester's sign reflects the opinion of many.

Photo: Facebook/Occupy Democrats

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Several people were blocking road traffic and transit lines in Downtown Portland, along the Steel Bridge, in the Rose Quarter, and on the Lower East Side yesterday, according to reports to the police. The Portland Police Bureau was aware of numerous threats issued publicly in the previous 24 hours to block traffic and interrupt transit. In total, 14 people were taken into custody as a result of their behavior throughout the afternoon and evening -- 12 adults and two juveniles. All those taken into custody were issued a traffic citation for Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 814.070 -- Improper Position on a Highway in addition to any criminal charges. Arrested at Southwest 6th Avenue and Yamhill Street (or surrounding area): 22-year-old Shayne Reanne Sellers

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 34-year-old Lucy Elizabeth Smith

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Interfering with Public Transportation

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Interfering with Public Transportation 23-year-old Micah Isaiah Rhodes

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Parole Violation (Oregon Youth Authority)

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Parole Violation (Oregon Youth Authority) 51-year-old Robert Lee West

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 18-year-old Elijah Jorgensen

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Interfering with Public Transportation

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Interfering with Public Transportation 30-year-old Anya Danielle Noftsier

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Interfering with Public Transportation Arrested in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Davis Street (or surrounding area): A 17-year-old was taken into custody and later released with a traffic citation for violation of ORS 814.070 -- Improper Position on a Highway.

18-year-old Rachael Balnius

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 20-year-old James Christopher Linn

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 18-year-old Billy Marvin Ellison

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 19-year-old Christopher Klehr Brooks

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Arrested in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Madison Street: 25-year-old Samuel Jerome Resnick

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 30-year-old Evan Timothy Burchfield

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree A 17-year-old was taken into custody and later released with a traffic citation for violation of ORS 814.070 -- Improper Position on a Highway. All of the adults were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and will be arraigned at a later time, except Rhodes who may be arraigned on his parole violation on Thursday January 26, 2017. Source: Portland Police Bureau _________________________________________

