Jan-26-2017

14 People Taken Into Custody on Wednesday Afternoon in Portland Protests

Salem-News.com

All of the adults were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail

blame trump
Protester's sign reflects the opinion of many.
Photo: Facebook/Occupy Democrats

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Several people were blocking road traffic and transit lines in Downtown Portland, along the Steel Bridge, in the Rose Quarter, and on the Lower East Side yesterday, according to reports to the police.

The Portland Police Bureau was aware of numerous threats issued publicly in the previous 24 hours to block traffic and interrupt transit.

In total, 14 people were taken into custody as a result of their behavior throughout the afternoon and evening -- 12 adults and two juveniles.

All those taken into custody were issued a traffic citation for Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 814.070 -- Improper Position on a Highway in addition to any criminal charges.

Arrested at Southwest 6th Avenue and Yamhill Street (or surrounding area):

  • 22-year-old Shayne Reanne Sellers
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
  • 34-year-old Lucy Elizabeth Smith
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
    Interfering with Public Transportation
  • 23-year-old Micah Isaiah Rhodes
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
    Parole Violation (Oregon Youth Authority)
  • 51-year-old Robert Lee West
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
  • 18-year-old Elijah Jorgensen
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
    Interfering with Public Transportation
  • 30-year-old Anya Danielle Noftsier
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
    Interfering with Public Transportation

Arrested in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Davis Street (or surrounding area):

  • A 17-year-old was taken into custody and later released with a traffic citation for violation of ORS 814.070 -- Improper Position on a Highway.
  • 18-year-old Rachael Balnius
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
  • 20-year-old James Christopher Linn
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
  • 18-year-old Billy Marvin Ellison
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
  • 19-year-old Christopher Klehr Brooks
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Arrested in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Madison Street:

  • 25-year-old Samuel Jerome Resnick
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
  • 30-year-old Evan Timothy Burchfield
    Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
  • A 17-year-old was taken into custody and later released with a traffic citation for violation of ORS 814.070 -- Improper Position on a Highway.

All of the adults were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and will be arraigned at a later time, except Rhodes who may be arraigned on his parole violation on Thursday January 26, 2017.

Source: Portland Police Bureau

©2017 Salem-News.com.


