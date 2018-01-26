Friday January 26, 2018
Kentucky Shooting - Deja Vu All Over Again

Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com

Same silence about gun control...another tragic day.

Marshall County HS
Marshall County High School, the scene of a mass shooting Jan 23, 2018.

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - While listening and reading about the post-Kentucky shooting, where a 15-year old student killed two and wounded at least 19 others at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on January 23, I had another sense of deja vu.

Just substitute Las Vegas, Sandy Hook, Orlando, Virginia Tech, Charleston, Aurora Theater in Colorado, Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., and the other mass shootings too numerous to mention, for Kentucky, and you will see what I mean. It will be the same discussion -- sorrow, helplessness, outrage, a call for gun control.

Since these shootings, there has been a noticeable absence of action at the federal level about gun violence in America and I don't expect any after this latest incident.

As a result, we will just have to grit our teeth and wait for the next mass shooting that will come as surely as night follows day.

_________________________________________



