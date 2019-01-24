Journalist Marzieh Hashemi Released From Federal Custody

|
Thursday January 24, 2019
|
Jan-23-2019 17:04
Journalist Marzieh Hashemi Released From Federal CustodySalem-News.com
Hashemi was detained by the Federal Government for 10 days without charge or accusation.
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Marzieh Hashemi is an American citizen and a prominent news anchor for Iran's Press TV. She detained by the Federal Government for 10 days without charge or accusation, held in a prison facility in Washington DC as a "material witness."
As of this afternoon, she has been released from custody. Not surprisingly, Hashemi's incarceration and treatment have elicited objections from both within the U.S. and abroad.
The legality of incarcerating a witness who has not been accused of any criminal activity has been questioned by some law experts who say its violates the Fourth Amendment.
"Marzieh Hashemi has been released from her detention without charge and is with her family in Washington DC," her family said via written statement.
"Marzieh and her family will not allow this to be swept under the carpet. They still have serious grievances and want answers as to how this was allowed to happen.
"They want assurances that this won't happen to any Muslim – or any other person – ever again.
"Just as America is aware of the harassment of the Black community by the police, America needs to start talking about the harassment of the Muslim community by the FBI."
Marzieh Hashemi will be remaining in Washington DC for the protest on Friday and calls for all cities across the world to keep their protest.
This was never just about Marzieh Hashemi.
Marzieh will be making comment in due course.
Source: Alison Weir, If Americans Knew
_________________________________________
