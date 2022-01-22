SNc Channels:



Essential Business Security Tips Make the most of technological advancements to secure your property

Photo: MART PRODUCTION, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Keeping your business safe and secure is a task you must always be on top of. Not only are you keeping your premises and documents safe, you are also keeping confidential information related to your clients safe. Should any be stolen, it is your responsibility and the reputation of your business will suffer. Here are some essential security tips to keep your customers and your business safe. Promote Awareness Training can be used to make your employees aware of all security risks. You must remember that new members of staff may not be aware of certain risks if they have no experience in particular areas. Cybersecurity is one area, especially if your employees take home company laptops or tablets. Ensure that all employees are aware of security protocols within physical premises. Use Technology Make the most of technological advancements to secure your property and any vehicles that are used for your operations. If you manage a fleet, then theft from your vehicles is going to be an issue. This is especially the case if your drivers are using large trucks and the back of the truck is not easily visible. Door open sensors immediately alert the driver if the doors have been opened without their knowledge. Your employees will feel safer knowing that their vehicle is adequately protected. You can take a look at a guide that explains everything you need to know about door open sensors and the benefits that you can enjoy if you invest in them. Update Cybersecurity Keep your cybersecurity software up to date to prevent any attacks. You must also make your employees aware of the danger of phishing. Modern phishing techniques are difficult to detect and should there be any doubts, they should be reported. This is not an area you can lapse in as you will be leaving yourself open to fraud or theft. Businesses hold much of the types of information desired by criminals such as passwords, addresses and other identity information. Have a Shredder It’s an old-fashioned piece of equipment, but it is one of the most efficient at getting rid of confidential documents. Train your staff to shred all documents before they are thrown away. Criminals look for information in the waste disposal areas of businesses, as they are aware that there could be information available which could help them to commit crimes such as fraud. If documents are shredded, it makes their task far more difficult. This is not only a good security practice it is one of the ways to save money that many businesses overlook. By doing your own shredding instead of outsourcing, you can ensure that the documents are properly disposed of and save some cash. Strong Password Policy If you search the most common passwords used, it is almost certain that one of your employees will be using one of them. The easiest way of correcting this problem is to create the passwords used for all hardware and software used within your business. This way you can ensure that the passwords being used are not easily guessed. An expert will provide you with the best way to generate a password as even what might seem like complicated passwords can be discovered by software used by hackers in a matter of minutes. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

