Best Career Opportunities for Senior Citizens

(SALEM, Ore.) - Reaching retirement age is an important landmark for people, opening the door for them to choose whatever they want to do with their lives. Many see it as the ideal opportunity to finally enjoy some freedom, while others view it as a chance to try something completely different in life. Going back to school as a senior citizen might seem like an odd concept, but there is an increasing number of older people doing exactly that. Tackling a degree course also has many health benefits for seniors, helping to develop problem-solving skills and strengthening memory function. Studies have also shown that remaining active in this way can be an effective way to stave off the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease. With increased social interactions and the opportunity to continue to contribute to society after graduation, undertaking an online degree as a senior can be hugely rewarding. Many seniors may have gone through life stuck in jobs that they simply didn’t enjoy, effectively unable to pursue their true vocation. Others may have missed out on gaining educational qualifications when they were younger and still retain the desire to achieve that feat in later life. Numerous education establishments now offer heavily subsidized or even free online degrees for senior citizens across a wide range of subjects. These include the University of Washington, New York University, Mississippi State University, Pace University and the University of West Florida. Each offer a wide variety of degree programs, giving seniors the chance to gain new skills or refresh existing ones and helping them to stay in the working environment once they have graduated. Read on as we take a closer look at some of the best career opportunities currently available for senior citizens. Administrative Assistant With every industry requiring some form of administration, picking up a qualification in this area is a great way to get a job as a senior. Age is less likely to be a factor for office work, with many companies happy to take advantage of the life skills that seniors possess. Receptionist, secretary, sales and customer support staff are among the roles that could easily be filled by senior citizens. Ensuring your technology skills are up-to-speed is the best way to get into administrative work, so undertaking a computer-based course would be the ideal way to achieve this. Most work of this nature falls during regular office hours or even part-time, making it a great choice if you’re aiming to stay in work after retirement age. Teaching As a senior citizen it is highly likely that you will already possess huge knowledge about a particular industry sector. For instance, if you spent the bulk of your career working in the broadcasting or printed news sector, you’d know what it takes to be successful in the media. Adding a teaching degree to your CV would give you the skills share your knowledge with others, opening the door to work in schools, colleges or universities. Many educational establishments employ tutors who are experts in their field, tapping into their vast experience to enrich their students’ learning. Helping to mold the next generation of people to work in the industry you are most familiar with is one of the most fulfilling ways you can continue to work when you are a senior citizen. Driving The beauty of this line of work is you don’t need to do any additional learning to be able to undertake it. Driving the school bus, working as a delivery driver or signing up with growing firms like Uber are among the ways you can bag a job in this sector as a senior citizen. Providing you have a valid driver’s license and can pass any necessary background checks, driving could be the ideal work for you as a senior. Alternatively, firms such as GrubHub, Postmates and Door Dash offer you the chance to make some money as a deliver driver. You can even choose your own working hours, effectively giving you much greater control over your earning potential and work/life balance. Childcare Childcare is one of the most rewarding industries you can work in and it is a sector that lends itself to having seniors within it. If you have had children of your own, you’ll already know the basics and by topping this knowledge up with an appropriate qualification you’ll be well on your way to working in childcare. Nurseries and daycare centers offer an easy route into childcare, although there are plenty of other ways to step onto the ladder. Many colleges and businesses now provide childcare services, ensuring that people can continue to study or work once their maternity period ends. If you’re friendly and outgoing, working in childcare is an excellent way to elongate your career. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

