Wednesday January 19, 2022
Jan-18-2022 15:37

Bringing Home Spc. Darrien M. Utley

Salem-News.com

~OBITUARY~ Photos by Q Madp

Utley obituary
All photos/slideshow by Q Madp.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Darrien M. Utley was born May 30, 2000 to Dennis Utley and Shannon Spence. Darrien passed away on December 31, 2021.

Grandparents Dennis and Linda Utley were a very important part of Darrien's life. Darrien had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor.

Darrien attended Chiloquin HS and graduated in 2019 at Falcon Heights Academy. He enjoyed football and rodeo.

He joined the United States Army in July 2019. Darrien was stationed in Germany and returned home on January 13, 2022.

Darrien is survived by his mother Shannon Spence, father and step mother Dennis and Amber Utley, Grandparents Dennis and Linda Utley, Grandfather Tracy Spence, and siblings Joshua Strickland, Mikayla Spence, Caleb Swanson-Utley, Dominic Utley, and Reva Utley. Darrien's is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

See also: Darrien Utley

Source(s): Q Madp; Don't Let The Memory Of Them Drift Away (www.OurWarHeroes.org); Obit first published by Herald And News Jan. 15, 2022.

Comments
©2022 Salem-News.com.


Articles for January 18, 2022 | Articles for January 19, 2022
