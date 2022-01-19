Oregon's COVID Death Toll is Now 5,893

SNc Channels:



Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,893, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA also reported 28,037 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 541,415. Today’s total also reflects the weekend and MLK Jr. holiday Jan. 17. More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January. When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 390,311 Oregonians have received a booster. As of today, Oregon needs 609,689 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here. Community Transmission Report and Public Health Indicators Dashboard update Today, OHA updated the Community Transmission Report links to downloadable data published to Tableau. The most recent full week’s community transmission data are displayed on a map of Oregon’s counties on the associated Public Health Indicators dashboard. These data will be published weekly on the first day of the week. In the face of rapidly rising Omicron cases, public health authorities are focusing more on outbreaks in high-risk settings and less on interviewing individual cases and conducting contact tracing. With the transition to an opt-in model of case reporting, the most recent Public Health Indicators: Public Health Response data from Jan. 11 will be archived in OHA’s COVID-19 Data Reports. Data on timely public health follow-up (percentage of COVID-19 cases where public health initiated follow-up within 24 hours) and the percentage of COVID-19 cases traced to a known source (cases with an epidemiologic link other than sporadic) will not be collected in the same way moving forward. The Public Health Indicators: Indicators of Severe Disease tab from Jan. 11 will also be archived as these data are now published daily instead of weekly: Data on emergency department visits for COVID-19 like illness (CLI) are now available daily on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update: Emergency Department tab.

County-level COVID-19 cases by whether they were hospitalized during their illness are now available daily on Oregon’s Epidemiologic Curve here. COVID-19 hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 911, which is 51 more than yesterday (1/17). There are 152 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday. There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 662 total (9% availability) and 250 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,107 (6% availability). Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain. Vaccinations in Oregon Today, OHA reported that 11,430 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 17. Of that total, 1,058 were initial doses, 637 were second doses, and 4,517 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,154 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 17. The seven-day running average is now 15,482 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 3,954,935 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 194,737 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,603,575 doses of Moderna and 261,804 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 3,097,435 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,804,907 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. Cases and deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (82), Benton (792), Clackamas (2,617), Clatsop (134), Columbia (197), Coos (339), Crook (228), Curry (121), Deschutes (2,081), Douglas (398), Gilliam (2), Grant (23), Harney (15), Hood River (43), Jackson (1,835), Jefferson (239), Josephine (453), Klamath (514), Lake (32), Lane (2,561), Lincoln (187), Linn (873), Malheur (75), Marion (2,764), Morrow (67), Multnomah (4,995), Polk (542), Sherman (2), Tillamook (81), Umatilla (703), Union (106), Wallowa (58), Wasco (30), Washington (4,093) and Yamhill (755). Oregon reports 10,232 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 14.

Oregon reports 7,185 confirmed and presumptive cases on Jan. 17. Oregon’s 5,884th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021 and died Jan. 13 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 5,885th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 5,886th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 11 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 5,887th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 5 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 5,888th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 13 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 5,889th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 14 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 5,890th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 5,891st COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 5,892nd COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 27, 2021 and died Jan. 14 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 5,893rd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021 and died Jan. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. Source: OHA _________________________________________

