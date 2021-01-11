Thursday January 14, 2021
Oregon Man Charged After Firing Gun Into Hatfield Federal Courthouse

Salem-News.com

Melby made his first appearance in federal court today

Cody Melby
39-year old Cody Melby arrested for shooting handgun in Federal Building.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Beavercreek, Oregon man has been arrested and charged for discharging a firearm into the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on January 8, 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.

39-year old Cody Melby, has been charged by criminal complaint with destruction of government property.

According to the complaint, at approximately 7:35pm on January 8, Melby allegedly jumped over a security fence at the Hatfield Courthouse and, using a 9mm handgun, fired several rounds into the building’s exterior.

Two courthouse security officers exited the building and approached Melby after observing him on a closed-circuit security camera. Melby told the officers he had a gun and the officers placed him in handcuffs without further incident.

Federal Protective Service officers dispatched to the scene located five spent 9mm bullet casings, three spent bullets, three bullet holes in plywood affixed to the building’s stone columns, and damage to the metal soffit above the building’s main entrance.

Melby made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Portland.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Protective Service and FBI. It is being prosecuted by Paul Maloney, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Criminal complaints are only accusations of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with shooting Portland federal courthouse attended Salem ‘Stop the Steal’ protest (OPB)

Source: U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon

