Jan-08-2020 20:47
Fish Oil Alternatives if You're a Vegan
Fish oil has myriad health benefits. As a vegan or vegetarian, this shouldn't cause worries as there exist other well-known supplements to the oils.

Photo: Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Fish oil is known to contain immeasurable amounts of omega-3 fats. These fats are highly essential in keeping a healthy body since they offer immense cardiovascular support. But, what should vegans focus on to ensure they do not miss these highly important nutrients? Well, first, everyone should appreciate the assistance research has provided in ensuring there are enough “life-saving” alternatives to many nutrients and dishes. Fish oil supplements are no exceptions, and even seeds and leafy vegetables are sources of fatty acids. These plants can be included in vegans’ diets, although their content or health benefits are a bit low. This leaves most people with an option for fish oil supplements, as they are known to contain unsurpassed nutritional values. Below are some of the fish oil alternatives to consider. Astaxanthin Astaxanthin is a great natural alternative to fish oil. Its countless health benefits make it among the most sought fish oil supplement. It is available in most seafood, but the content is low to initiate the desired health benefit. Since the body cannot manufacture Astaxanthin on its own, supplements become the best way to ensure this essential element is accessible in the required volumes. Pluvialis algae dietary supplements are mainly known to contain the highest amount of Astaxanthin. They are also FDA certified. With Astaxanthin being an antioxidant, its working formula is quite direct. According to Healthcare Weekly, Astaxanthin is 550 times more effective as an antioxidant than vitamin E, 6000 times stronger than vitamin C, and 550 times richer as a source of antioxidants as compared to catechins. It is highly effective, and below are some of Astaxanthin`s health benefits. Helps with diabetes

This is achieved by reducing sugar toxicity in the blood. Astaxanthin also helps to enhance insulin sensitivity. Insulin aids with the regulation of the way sugars and fats are used and stored in the body. Contributes to keeping the heart in a healthy condition

This is done via curbing bad cholesterol, regulating blood lipids, enhancing blood flow and circulation. Circulation and blood flow are heightened through the supplement’s ability to improve arteries' thickness and elasticity. Improves blood pressure

Omega-3 Rich Oils These oils are extracted from natural plant seeds and husks. Most of them contain omega-3 fatty acids in the form of ALA, which is easily converted to active omega-3 forms. For vegans trying to avoid the use of fish oil in their diets, below are some accessible supplements for their needs.

These oils are the richest in terms of omega-3 supplement constituents, as they are enriched with ALA fatty acids. Being a result of flaxseed milling or grinding, they also contain a variety of nutrients. Flax oils’ most significant benefit is the way they can be easily converted into essential DHA and EPA forms. They are, however, perishable and need refrigeration. Below are two common products that fit under this bracket; o Barlean’s Fresh Organic Flax Oil – this is rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acid (7,230 mg/tablespoon). o NatureWise Organic Flaxseed Oil – its content is 720 mg ALA omega-3 fatty acids/softgel. Walnut Oils

Omega Supplements Being highly effective, they are recommended to those who might dislike the idea of using oils. Their nutrition benefits are unmatched and almost similar to oils. Here’s a list of what to consider;

These capsules are highly effective and recommended for use as omega-3 supplements. They are organic, with no side effects. They are easily absorbed in the body and are known to reduce rheumatoid arthritis. Nordic Naturals Algae Omega

DHA Supplements DHA is an Omega-3 fatty acid that’s highly essential for brain development during pregnancy. Even though most of the above-stated supplements are rich in omega-3, it is important to note that not all of them may contain the required level of a specific nutrient, such as DHA. For this reason, you might want to consider the following options as the ideal DHA supplements;

These supplements are organic, optimally enriched with essential elements, and contain 350 mg of algal DHA. They also include Astaxanthin and phospholipids to give you an ideal vegan supplement. Deva Nutrition Vegan Omega-3 DHA-EPA

This non-animal sourced supplement is enriched with both DHA and EPA. It is uniquely designed with no bad taste after taking it. It is likewise free of toxins due to its extraction nature. Brain Armor Super Omega-3+

The product is accessible at a friendly price. It is tasty and available as a liquid concentrate. Its DHA to EPA ratio is 2:1. The supplement doesn’t contain sugars, and it is made from 100% vegan alga sources. Besides that, there are vitamin constituents to ensure you get an ideal veggie supplement. Wrap Up Choosing a vegan lifestyle is challenging for most people as vegans cannot access animal products that contain most of the essentially known nutrients. But, thanks to research, there are now viable options and alternatives present to those seeking the lifestyle. The products available are reasonably priced and organic. When it comes to fish oil, supplements revolve around replicating the present omega-3 constituents. Astaxanthin is the most sought alternative as it has immense health benefits. Seeds and leafy vegetables are likewise recommended alternatives to fish oils. However, the main reason for using dietary supplements is some of the readily available and natural occurring alternatives have considerably low nutrient capacity. Likewise, your body isn’t in a position to effectively produce fatty acids in the required volumes. Having diverse options of what to take as a vegan is the only way to experience multiple nutritious benefits. With the above-listed supplements, you are assured of having viable and approved means to include in your diet. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

