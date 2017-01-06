Fire Investigators Discover Probable Remains of Kroeker Family

|
Friday January 6, 2017
|
Fire Investigators Discover Probable Remains of Kroeker FamilySalem-News.com
The Sheriff's Office is still on scene.
(HUBBARD, Ore.) - Over the past two days, Investigators have recovered the remains of 5 individuals inside of the Kroeker residence. Detectives can confirm that the remains found are of an adult male, one adult female and three children.
Although the remains appear consistent with that of the Kroeker family, confirmation of identity is made through the medical examiner.
Investigators are still combing through the piles of debris in an attempt to determine exactly what took place Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office investigation is progressing but is continually slowed by the size of the scene, weather, and amount of destruction, which needs to be secured for the safety of investigators.
There will be no comment on any details of the investigation, but authorities do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public.
"First and foremost I extend my condolences to the Kroeker family," said Sheriff Jason Myers.
"While this investigation is not yet complete, I would like to thank and recognize the 100 plus first responders, investigators and support personnel from various local, state and federal agencies who continue to work tirelessly during this difficult and complex investigation."
The Sheriff's Office believes it will be on scene at the Kroeker residence for the remainder of today and into tomorrow.
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office
