Detectives Investigating Early Morning Fatal Fire Near Hubbard

Salem-News.com



(HUBBARD, Ore.) - Investigators are continuing with their efforts to determine what caused this morning's fatal fire near Hubbard.

The Sheriff's Office and its partners will be working through the night and into tomorrow stabilizing the residence and sifting through the debris in an attempt to discover what took place early this morning. This morning around 3:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the 18000 block of Fobert Road NE near Hubbard. When firefighters arrived, they found 3 separate structures on fire.

Firefighter's efforts were initially hampered by a live power line and a lack of water resources on scene. Fireman from 7 separate fire agencies engaged in the firefighting efforts.

At 3:30 a.m., firefighters found one deceased person inside the residence and notified law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office does not have any information regarding the deceased person at this time.

The Sheriff's Office can confirm that the residence where this morning's fire took place belongs to Erin Kroeker, age 39 and Keith Kroeker age 42 and their three children ages 10 and 7.

Currently the Kroekers whereabouts are unknown and anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032.

The Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the investigation. The Sheriff's Office is being assisted by members of the Marion County Fire Investigation Team or MCFIT Team. The MCFIT Team is comprised of specialized investigators from the Oregon State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

