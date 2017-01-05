Fatal Hubbard Fire a Criminal Investigation

Investigators believe that all three fires were intentionally set.



Image: Salem-News.com



(HUBBARD, Ore.) - Investigators have worked all day searching and sifting through debris from Tuesday's fire. Investigators have made steady progress during their search but their efforts have been slowed because of the amount of damage to the structures and the adverse weather conditions.

Investigators do believe that all three fires were intentionally set and are treating this as a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is not currently releasing any information regarding the deceased person found inside the residence or any information regarding the evidence found during today's search.

Searchers will work until conditions such as darkness and cold weather hinder their investigative efforts. The Sheriff's Office will remain on scene overnight and investigators will return tomorrow to resume their efforts.

Last night Detectives and heavy equipment operators with Marion County Public Works stabilized the residence as firefighters extinguished many of the remaining hot spots inside the residence.

Today investigators from several law enforcement and fire agencies will begin the task of sifting through debris to determine what took place during yesterday's fire.

The investigative process will be lengthy and made difficult by our current weather conditions. Additional information will be made available as the investigation unfolds that time frame however is not yet known.

Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

SEE ALSO: Detectives Investigating Early Morning Fatal Fire Near Hubbard

_________________________________________