Feb-21-2018 12:28 4 Ways a Physical Disability Can Take a Toll on a Marriage

(SALEM, Ore.) - Marriage vows are something most people take very seriously. When your spouse is in a personal injury accident, a lot of worry and stress will enter into your life. In some instances, the damage done to your loved one’s body will last a lifetime. Most people fail to realize just how hard it can be for a married couple to deal with sudden and long-term physical disabilities. Below are some of the emotional problems that can arise from having a spouse with severe physical disabilities. The Pain the Disabled Spouse Feels

When a person sustains a serious injury that leaves them disabled, they will usually go through a grieving process. Going from living a perfectly normal life to being somewhat incapacitated can be quite an adjustment. It is the job of the other person in the relationship to comfort their partner and do all they can to get them through this difficult time. Reassuring a disabled loved one and letting them know that they are not a burden is important and can help to bring them out of a depression. Emotional Issues the Partner of the Disabled Person May Face

Going from a spouse to a caregiver can be a very big adjustment. The spouse of a disabled person may deal with feelings of frustration or helplessness when trying to get accustomed to their new lifestyle. These feelings are completely natural and will usually subside with time. It is important to seek out some counseling so you can avoid divorce or other dire consequences brought on by your newfound role as caregiver. Regardless of how strong-willed you may be, the constant care that your recently disabled spouse needs can create lots of problems. The last thing anyone wants is to feel like their life is over due to these caregiver roles. Seeking out counseling is a great way for a couple who is going through this trauma to heal. With these counseling sessions, you will be able to figure out what you need to do to keep your mental health from declining as a result of your new reality. Adapting to the Injuries

One of the hardest things for a couple to do when dealing with a new disability is giving up certain activities they enjoy. Finding new ways to spend time with your spouse will be challenging at first, but will get easier over time. Constant communication is the key to getting past these hurdles. Without communication, you will be putting your relationship in jeopardy, which may end in divorce. Failing to get a divorce lawyer can lead to a number of issues during these proceedings. Dealing with the Financial Strain

If a person is harmed in a personal injury accident, the amount of medical bills can be astronomical. The financial strain these bills can put on a household can cause a lot of fights. One of the best ways to reduce the stress of high medical bills is to contact a personal injury lawyer to find out whether or not there is cause to file a lawsuit. The information garnered from a consultation with this type of lawyer can be quite helpful and may ease the financial burden you and your spouse are carrying. Generally, serious long-term injuries will require you to purchase a lot of specialized equipment. If you and your spouse don't have insurance to cover these expenses, it can send you into a financial tailspin. There have been a variety of marriages that have crumbled under the weight of this burden. If you feel as if you and your spouse simply can't maintain this pace, then filing for divorce may be the best option. While no one every wants to dissolve a marriage, in some instances it is the best thing for everyone involved.

