Eloy Carrera Jr. Guilty of Murdering Salem Man

Carrera Jr. plead guilty while a second defendant, Denzel Hawthorne is yet to be tried.



22-year old Eloy Carrera Jr. entered pleas of guilty to Murder and other charges today. Photo: MCSO



(SALEM, Ore.) - At a hearing this morning before the honorable Judge Hart, 22-year old Eloy Carrera Jr. entered pleas of guilty to Murder with a Firearm, two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Sentencing is set in the same courtroom on February 28, 2018 at 9:00 am. These charges stemmed from a shooting on August 1, 2016 in the 4800 block of Jean Court NE in Salem that caused the death of 44-year old Brett White.

No further information will be released as charges are pending on a second defendant, Denzel Cortez Hawthorne.

[PREVIOUS ARTICLE / BACKGROUND:]

Detectives arrested 22-year old Denzel Cortez Hawthorne, of Michigan and 20-year old Eloy Carrera Jr., of Illinois. Both men were taken to the Marion County Jail, where they will be arraigned Wednesday at 3 p.m., for the crimes of Felony Murder, Robbery I and Burglary I.

Detectives believe Hawthorne and Carrera came to the home on Jean Court that fateful morning to steal marijuana from one of the residents, the victim’s son, 20-year old William White.

Tragically, William's father, Brett White, ended up in the middle of the robbery and was shot during the confrontation.

[READ ALL:

(Aug-03-2016) Marijuana Robbery Leaves One Man Dead in North Salem]

_________________________________________