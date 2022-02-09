SNc Channels:



Feb-07-2022 21:29

Oregon Reports 30 Deaths and 7,928 New Confirmed and Presumptive COVID-19 Cases

Oregon is administering 7,890 doses of vaccinations per day.

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 30 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,244, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA reported 7,928 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 662,250. The 30 new deaths and 7,928 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6. COVID-19 hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,072, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 197 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 15 more than yesterday. There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 618 total (11% availability) and 339 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,113 (8% availability). Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain. Vaccinations in Oregon Today, OHA reported that 2,909 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 6. Of that total, 141 were initial doses, 191 were second doses and 708 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,853 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 6. The seven-day running average is now 7,890 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 4,079,976 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty; 217,352 doses of Pfizer pediatric; 2,675,773 doses of Moderna; and 266,211 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 3,137,369 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,837,315 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. These data are preliminary and subject to change. Cases and deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (242), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (63), Columbia (104), Coos (110), Crook (89), Curry (42), Deschutes (561), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Harney (7), Hood River (22), Jackson (416), Jefferson (97), Josephine (133), Klamath (178), Lake (2), Lane (776), Lincoln (110), Linn (384), Malheur (43), Marion (774), Morrow (13), Multnomah (1216), Polk (213), Sherman (1), Tillamook (34), Umatilla (98), Union (22), Wallowa (12), Wasco (35), Washington (1088) and Yamhill (190). Oregon reports 4,053 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 4, 2,047 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 5 and 1,828 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 6. Source: Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

