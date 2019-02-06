Carlton Man Suspected Serial Sexual Predator

|
Wednesday February 6, 2019
Carlton Man Suspected Serial Sexual PredatorSalem-News.com
Bail is $2.5 million for 32 felony counts, nearly all sex crimes.
(YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore.) - The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, in conjunction with the Carlsbad (California) Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a suspected serial sexual predator named Robert Arnold Koester.
It is believed that Koester sexually assaulted both minor and adult females and has potentially been engaging in these criminal acts since 1994.
52-year old Robert Koester's residence and outbuildings were used as photography studios, in the 16000 block of NW Meadowlake Road in rural Carlton.
Koester, who has also used the names “Bert Kay”, “Rhake Winter” and “Qitooly”, was arrested by the Carlsbad Police Department on November 13, 2018 on sex related crimes under California criminal code.
He remains in custody and has since been charged with two federal counts of production of child pornography based on an FBI investigation in Southern California.
Last week, a Yamhill County Grand Jury charged Koester with 32 felony counts, involving four separate victims, one of which was a minor.
His bail is $2.5 million dollars on multiple counts of the following:
If you have information about this ongoing investigation or believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Robert Arnold Koester, the FBI and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office requests that you complete a secure, confidential online questionnaire.
This questionnaire can be found at: FBI.gov/ModelCase
This questionnaire is only intended to collect information. Based on the responses provided, the FBI or other Law Enforcement Agency will contact you for additional information, if needed.
Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and/or state law.
Additional Resources:
Information from the public may also be submitted confidentially via e-mail to: ModelCase@fbi.gov
Source: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office; FBI
