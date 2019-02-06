Wednesday February 6, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Feb-06-2019 12:47printcomments

Carlton Man Suspected Serial Sexual Predator

Salem-News.com

Bail is $2.5 million for 32 felony counts, nearly all sex crimes.

Robert Koester
Robert Koester is accused of sexually assaulting both minor and adult females since 1994.
Photo: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office

(YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore.) - The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, in conjunction with the Carlsbad (California) Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a suspected serial sexual predator named Robert Arnold Koester.

It is believed that Koester sexually assaulted both minor and adult females and has potentially been engaging in these criminal acts since 1994.

52-year old Robert Koester's residence and outbuildings were used as photography studios, in the 16000 block of NW Meadowlake Road in rural Carlton.

Koester, who has also used the names “Bert Kay”, “Rhake Winter” and “Qitooly”, was arrested by the Carlsbad Police Department on November 13, 2018 on sex related crimes under California criminal code.

He remains in custody and has since been charged with two federal counts of production of child pornography based on an FBI investigation in Southern California.

Last week, a Yamhill County Grand Jury charged Koester with 32 felony counts, involving four separate victims, one of which was a minor.

His bail is $2.5 million dollars on multiple counts of the following:

  • Rape in the First Degree
  • Sodomy in the First Degree
  • Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree
  • Causing Another Person to Ingest a Controlled Substance

If you have information about this ongoing investigation or believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Robert Arnold Koester, the FBI and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office requests that you complete a secure, confidential online questionnaire.

This questionnaire can be found at: FBI.gov/ModelCase

This questionnaire is only intended to collect information. Based on the responses provided, the FBI or other Law Enforcement Agency will contact you for additional information, if needed.

Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and/or state law.

Additional Resources:

Information from the public may also be submitted confidentially via e-mail to: ModelCase@fbi.gov

Source: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office; FBI

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for February 5, 2019 | Articles for February 6, 2019 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Call 503-362-6858 to Order Ahead or for Party Reservations!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy