Of Introspect and Retrospect

Wednesday February 6, 2019
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Feb-06-2019
Of Introspect and RetrospectB. Lee Coyne Salem-News.com Coping Corner
Words from one who knows may shine a light on how to cope.
(SALEM, Ore.) - At the venerable age of 77, looking back occasionally is natural. After the expected death of my longtime spouse Carmela from dementia, the meaning of life itself came into sharp focus.
Yes indeed! Life is replete with lots of change and challenge. There is both setback and comeback. The serendipity factor spreads its omnipresent influence.
I decided to engage in introspection to view how I emotionally function. Here is what I thus discovered:
In essence, my values steer me forward to new people and innovative new ventures. Come borrow my motto:
Have no fright, have no fear. Just have faith and persevere!
_________________________________________
