Feb-06-2019 16:30 TweetFollow @OregonNews Of Introspect and Retrospect Words from one who knows may shine a light on how to cope.

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - At the venerable age of 77, looking back occasionally is natural. After the expected death of my longtime spouse Carmela from dementia, the meaning of life itself came into sharp focus. Yes indeed! Life is replete with lots of change and challenge. There is both setback and comeback. The serendipity factor spreads its omnipresent influence. I decided to engage in introspection to view how I emotionally function. Here is what I thus discovered: Outside Impact. Externals of the social climate create impressions. It is for us to decide just how intrusive you allow them to be. Your thought process is in control. Deliberative Delay. Sometimes we find ourselves faced with pressure to make a swift decision. Experience teaches us that this may be unwise. I seek time out when caught off guard. Then turn to a source of pride and achievement. Once I become empowered, I return to the original item. Kaleidoscope Guidance. Analogies keep us in good shape. If we view life as a revolving kaleidoscope barrel, each glass fragment symbolizes a significant portion of our past. Now turn the barrel. Some pieces settle as background while other fragments come to the forefront. Such is the life story. Scripts from yesterday can always resurface. We must be prepared eternally. Motivation and Momentum. Some of us are eager to move forward get still others prefer the comfort of the cocoon. The latter group fears change and sees it as disrupting. It's a case of the devil you know vs the devil you don't. Taking risks in uncharted territory requires gumption. That quality varies with each individual. Hence I never expect a race of human clones! In essence, my values steer me forward to new people and innovative new ventures. Come borrow my motto: Have no fright, have no fear. Just have faith and persevere! _________________________________________

