How to Choose the Right Country for Your Business

(SALEM, Ore.) - Starting a business gets easier day by day as the number of opportunities grow and more and more governments ease the access to their markets. Perhaps you will base your company outside of the United States, but should you? It is the business owner’s responsibility to make the right choice about where to establish their company, even if it’s another country. What is the best course to follow? A thorough analysis and a good business plan are the first solid steps to take. Do your “due diligence” research and select the country that best fits the unique needs of your business. Large countries, such as Canada, offer great investment options, so starting a business in Canada could give you an advantage as there are more industries to choose from; however, that is not all to consider. These are some of the most important topics to consider when selecting which country is best to start up your own business. Ease of Registering a Business and Startup Costs Setting up a business asks for a large dose of effort, so choosing a location which permits an easy registration procedure is preferred. The same principle applies for the costs related to starting the operations, these should be relatively low in order to have a flexible budget from which unexpected expenses should be covered. Malta has gained a reputation as a country where foreign entrepreneurs find it is easy to do business, for these two reasons. The ease of doing business in a foreign country will definitely benefit the investor, but the government that offers this possibility also benefits. The Taxation System We all have to pay taxes, but when it comes to the taxation of companies, the amount is usually much higher. This is why one of the most important aspects to consider when choosing where you will start a business is related to the taxation. The lower the taxes, the better, some would say. However, recent reports have showed that countries which impose higher tax rates often offer more deductions and thus rank quite close to those imposing very low or close to no taxes at all. There are also the offshore destinations which offer some of the greatest tax advantages, however, it depends on the activities the company will perform in order for an average business to choose such a destination. The Labor Force Migration is one of the most stringent problems of today’s world which is why choosing a country which offers the necessary tools, including skilled workers, is essential. It is important to verify if the country the business will be set up in meets the requirements related to your personnel’s ability to perform the tasks imposed. There is no “perfect” country to open a business in, however, the country which meets most of your criteria can be found. It all depends on setting correct and realistic expectations which are within the bounds of what the chosen state has to offer. As mentioned in the beginning, a thorough research and market analysis combined with the verification of the conditions imposed by the government can help give you the right picture about that country. This way, the owner and/or investor can make an informed decision which will assist in ensuring the success of his or her business. And that is what it is all about. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

