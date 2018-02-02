Oregon Voters Urged to Learn the Truth About Knute Buehler

|
Friday February 2, 2018
|
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
|
Oregon Voters Urged to Learn the Truth About Knute BuehlerSalem-News.com
No more playing politics with women's lives.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - "State Representative Knute Buehler has tried to position himself as a moderate, but his voting record and his public statements reveal that he simply can't be trusted to protect women's health and rights," said Laurel Swerdlow, Interim Executive Director of Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon.
"In the year since Donald Trump has taken office, we've seen a full-on assault on reproductive freedom. That is why it's more important than ever for voters to be fully informed about the candidates."
In response to the urgent need to address this enormous challenge, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon today launched TheTruthAboutKnute.com, a website to educate voters about the likely Republican nominee for Oregon Governor in the 2018 election.
TheTruthAboutKnute.com contains a timeline of news items dating back to 2014 that demonstrate why Oregon voters should be alarmed:
Source: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon News release
_________________________________________
