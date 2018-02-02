Friday February 2, 2018
Oregon Voters Urged to Learn the Truth About Knute Buehler

Salem-News.com

No more playing politics with women's lives.

TheTruthAboutKnute.com
TheTruthAboutKnute.com contains a timeline of news items dating back to 2014.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - "State Representative Knute Buehler has tried to position himself as a moderate, but his voting record and his public statements reveal that he simply can't be trusted to protect women's health and rights," said Laurel Swerdlow, Interim Executive Director of Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon.

"In the year since Donald Trump has taken office, we've seen a full-on assault on reproductive freedom. That is why it's more important than ever for voters to be fully informed about the candidates."

In response to the urgent need to address this enormous challenge, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon today launched TheTruthAboutKnute.com, a website to educate voters about the likely Republican nominee for Oregon Governor in the 2018 election.

  • Voted against safeguarding abortion rights: The Reproductive Health Equity Act was the single most important vote in Knute Buehler's legislative career to protect access to reproductive health care. He voted NO.
  • Opposed patient privacy protections: In 2015, Knute Buehler voted against legislation to ensure confidentiality in insurance communications. Without these protections, some women cannot seek the health care they need for fear of someone else receiving their medical information.
  • Failed to stand up for Planned Parenthood: When asked why he wasn't defending Planned Parenthood in the face of relentless federal attacks - including the health center in his own legislative district - Knute Buehler dodged responsibility. That's not showing leadership. That's playing politics with women's lives.
  • Sided with anti-abortion extremists: In 2014, Knute Buehler met with and earned the "recommendation" of Oregon Right To Life, which means he supports "the majority" of their priorities. This radical organization is determined to restrict birth control and to outlaw all abortion, even in cases of rape and incest.

Source: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon News release

©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


