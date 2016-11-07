SNc Channels:



Dec-20-2016 19:30 Following CFD Trading News to Get an Industry Edge An educated trader is much more likely to succeed than one with no knowledge of the world or trading markets.

Image: NSFX Ltd

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you are an online trader, then you know that having a quality strategy is one of the most important steps to successfully trading. Yet, given the volatility of the markets and their vulnerability to outside forces, it’s impossible to have a flawless strategy that will always perform. That’s why it’s important to constantly follow CFD* trading news and to understand what’s going on in the industry. If you try to trade in the dark, without any knowledge of what’s going on around you, you are likely to fail or make a trade that could wind up costing you a lot of money. Why CFD Trading News is Important Probably the best advice when trading online is to learn as much about the industry and markets as you possibly can. The more you learn, the more likely you are to correctly understand the markets and the better you’ll get at sensing how they are likely to move. If you are looking to learn more about CFD trading news, you can check this page for more information. But knowing about the markets isn’t enough. You need to have a good idea of current events and what’s going on in the world. A good place to start is with CFD trading news. These resources will give profiles of currencies, the values they are currently traded at, and their expected movement in the next couple of days. You should also try and absorb as much information about the world that isn’t related solely to CFD trading. That’s because political instability and nature disasters can also have serious effects on the trading markets and may affect how you should trade. For example, the recent presidential elections in the US have driven stocks in the United States up and down over the past month. An uneducated trader probably would not have known this was likely to happen, but those that follow CFD trading news probably expected these changes and may have even profited off them. Things to Watch You should keep an eye on the following world events and how they may influence CFD trading: Brexit developments in the UK: The government in the UK is making arrangements to leave the EU and decisions there could influence the prices of the British pound and the Euro.

The presidential elections in France are quickly approaching and there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the elections. Similar to the recent elections in the states, the markets are sensitive to events in France and the possibility of a French exit from the EU. South Korea presidential impeachment: South Korean president Park Geun-hye is undergoing impeachment proceedings following a corruption scandal. There is a lot of uncertainty over how the impeachment will develop in South Korea and how it will affect the region. Overall, the best trader is one that is able to keep an eye on current events and know how they are going to influence the markets. You should make the effort to inform yourself as much as possible because an educated trader is much more likely to succeed than one that has no knowledge of the world or trading markets. _________________________________________ *CFDs are financial derivatives that allow traders to take advantage of prices moving up or prices moving down on underlying financial instruments and are often used to speculate on those markets. (Wikipedia) Source: Salem-News.com Special Feature Dept. _________________________________________

