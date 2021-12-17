SNc Channels:



Dec-17-2021 Preparing for Workday Implementation

Photo by Alexander Suhorucov, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - So, you’re about to retire your old, clunky software system in favor of one that promotes agility and allows you to make better-informed strategic decisions. Good for you, as Workday is increasingly popular, and your rivals likely use it already. Don’t sit still, awaiting deployment of the tool that will alter the way you do business. Nope, there are some important steps you should take to get ready for implementation. After all, the time and energy you invest in making the most of your Workday platform will come back to you in lower costs, faster execution, and a better overall performance. The fact is that fastidious prep and planning for Workday will in the end be less expensive and will mitigate your risks and prevent costly delays. Here’s what you should know about preparing for Workday implementation. Decide What Your Business Will Look Like Before you install such a transformative system, you must envision what you want your enterprise to look like in coming years. While that’s not a cakewalk in the current wild and wooly business environment, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t plan. After all, Workday will allow you to quickly shift gears when more change appears. To that end, figure out how your organization plans to grow and whether you’ll be expanding into new territories or introducing new product lines. Also, ask yourself whether you foresee any significant realignment, and what your workforce will look like. For example, are more remote or contractual employees in your future? These are some questions your company should ponder before putting in place a system that will affect everyone in your enterprise and produce new potential for capability improvement. Get Your People Together You must assemble an implementation team that that comprises all business functions, HCM processes, folks from IT, and members of top leadership. Prior to Workday implementation, you want to size up current data flow among functions company wide. And we’re not just talking HR, because other functions will be affected by deployment as well. In fact, everyone will benefit from a better workflow, the ability to make better decisions, and better talent management. Getting all these people involved from the beginning will give them a chance adjust to coming changes and will set the stage for quicker user adoption and instill a sense of investment. Evaluate Your HCM Processes and Technology Doing so will get you ready for Workday deployment, since your Workday implementation partner will want to talk with you about what your HCM efforts are now. To help advance deployment and avoid configuration and workflow mistakes, you need to map your current processes and data flow and figure out what works and what doesn’t. To that end, you should include data governance as part of your business strategy. Prep for Change Management Get this going early in the run up to Workday implementation. You need to pinpoint processes that need shoring up and where technology could improve. In doing so, you’ll get people to see – and agree – that those changes are necessary and must be made. Once you do that, you can begin extolling the virtues of the new system you’re about to put in place and have everyone on board. Now that you know how to prepare for Workday implementation, and the benefits of doing so, you’ll not only position yourself ahead of others who make no such preparations, but you’ll optimize your investment. We do suggest that you get outside help to further assist with your launch. For that, we recommend the consultant Mercer for its Workday know-how and breadth of experience. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

