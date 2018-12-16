SNc Channels:



Dec-16-2018 15:34 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Weather: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Combination of heavy rain and strong winds may make travel difficult.

Short Range Forecast as of 2018-12-16

(wpc.ncep.noaa.gov)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The strongest storm so far this season appears likely to impact southwest Washington and northwest Oregon late Monday into Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region. Strong south winds are expected to develop along the coast Monday, then spread inland Monday night and Tuesday. Winds strong enough to down trees and power lines are expected along the coast and in higher elevations of the Coast Range. There is also the potential that strong winds will affect the inland valleys, particularly the Willamette Valley. Details remain uncertain, but at this point it appears central and southern portions of the Willamette Valley have the better chance to experience winds strong enough to cause damage to trees and power lines. The front over the West Coast will move eastward to the Northern Plains by Tuesday, while another front will come onshore on Tuesday morning. By Monday evening, the rain will be limited to the Pacific Northwest Coast. Overnight Monday additional moisture will move onshore over the Pacific Northwest and continue into Tuesday. Rain and higher elevation snow will expand farther inland over the Pacific Northwest and into the Northern Intermountain Region by Tuesday. In addition, the snow and lower elevation rain will end over the Northern Rockies and Great Basin by Tuesday morning. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds may make travel difficult across the region Monday night and early Tuesday. Stay tuned to weather.gov/portland, NOAA weather radio, or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates on this evolving weather situation. _________________________________________

