Friday December 3, 2021
MISSING CHILD ALERT: Marley Kay Wnorowski is Missing and is Believed to be in Danger

Salem-News.com

Contact 911 or local law enforcement if you believe you see her.

missing child
MISSING CHILD: Marley Kay Wnorowski

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find 16-year old Marley Kay Wnorowski, a child in foster care who went missing from Pendleton, Oregon on Oct. 30. Marley is believed to possibly be in danger.

ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Marley, and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her.

Marley is suspected to frequent Roy Raley Park in Pendleton, Oregon. She may be in the company of Kyle Teeter, a 25-year-old male.

  • Name: Marley Kay Wnorowski
  • Pronouns: She/her
  • Date of birth: May 4, 2005
  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • Weight: 130 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eye color: Hazel
  • Pendleton Police Department Case # 21-2751
  • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1435305

A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Source: Oregon Department of Human Services

