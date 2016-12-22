Oregon Launches Plan to End New HIV Infections in State

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Dec-01-2016 22:45TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon Launches Plan to End New HIV Infections in StateSalem-News.com
Five-year plan focuses on testing, prevention, treatment
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Oregon today launched an initiative that will end new HIV infections in the state, building on decades of foundational work to introduce a new five-year plan focused on testing, prevention and treatment.
The initiative, called End HIV Oregon, envisions a state in which all new HIV infections are eliminated and where all people living with HIV have access to high-quality care, free from stigma and discrimination.
The Oregon Health Authority leads the effort, with partners that include local health departments and HIV prevention advocacy organizations.
"Today, we look forward to a new reality in Oregon -- the elimination of HIV transmission as we know it," said Lillian Shirley, director of the OHA Public Health Division, whose HIV Program coordinates the initiative.
"This is not a lofty, pie-in-the-sky goal. We know what it takes, and we have what it takes, to get there."
The initiative was unveiled today during a media event at the OHA Public Health Division offices in northeast Portland. The event coincided with a day-long celebration of World AIDS Day that included a remembrance, a grand rounds talk, documentary screenings and displays of AIDS memorial quilts.
World AIDS Day is held each year on Dec. 1 as an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV, and remember those who died.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown and President Barack Obama both have issued proclamations recognizing World AIDS Day.
The End HIV Oregon strategy is centered around three facts:
"We want to focus attention on the fact that we already have the tools to permit us to effectively eliminate HIV in Oregon and to challenge ourselves collectively to do it," said Sean Schafer, MD, medical director for HIV programs, OHA Public Health Division.
Public health officials say data support a focus on testing, prevention and treatment, which could be the key to finally pushing the number of new HIV infections downward.
The End HIV Oregon initiative's first year will be crucial to the effort. Oregon will increase the proportion of Oregonians who test for HIV by implementing statewide early intervention services, or EIS, which link newly diagnosed people to HIV medical care and quickly get their partners tested for HIV.
There also will be a focus on increasing collaborations among local public health departments, coordinated care organizations, private health systems and partners such as AIDS Education and Training Center to increase testing in health care settings. And grants will be used to support strategies that promote culturally competent testing to underserved and other priority communities.
Also during year one, OHA will maintain foundational prevention programs and initiate new activities specific to PrEP, including improving channels through which the drug is provided to those most in need, and increasing health care providers' assessment capacity to prescribe PrEP.
In addition, the agency will partner with community-based agencies to educate individuals who could most benefit from PrEP and help them navigate services.
Finally, Oregon will support treatment as a prevention method by continuing to deliver programs that support access to and retention in HIV medical care.
Activities include developing enhanced case management and patient navigation services statewide; increasing housing subsidies and support for people living with HIV who are homeless; and developing peer support programs to support long-term medication adherence.
OHA and its partners will issue a progress report each year on World AIDS Day. Oregon's Integrated Planning Group (IPG) for HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases will review progress on activities and recommend corrective action as needed.
The IPG is composed of people living with HIV and at risk of HIV infection, as well as as people representing alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment, community-based agencies, corrections, health care, higher education, and hospice.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," Schafer said. "We can end new HIV transmission in Oregon by going full-steam on these new efforts, and doubling down on what has been proven to work so far."
Source: Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
Articles for November 30, 2016 | Articles for December 1, 2016 | Articles for December 2, 2016
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2016 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2016 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.