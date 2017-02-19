SNc Channels:



(SALEM, Ore.) -



(SALEM, Ore.) - The real estate market is a hugely interesting one, and it intrigues a lot of people. Most may not consider buying a home as an investment in the traditional sense, comparable with stocks and shares. Instead, a property purchase is commonly thought of as providing a place for people to stay and ensure their loved ones are taken care of. This is the first thought of many potential buyers, and many people in Salem share this motivation. As you might expect, there are some slightly different figures for the Salem, Oregon, property market, but it is possible to form an opinion on prices. One online source suggests that the median listing price for Salem stands at $237,700. This source suggests that the price per square foot for property in Salem stands at $162. A separate source quotes the median list price as $269,900 and says that the price per square foot for property in Salem stands at $251. It is understandable that different estate agents will have slightly different figures depending on their own dealings and how up-to-date their figures are. However, these numbers should provide people with a good starting point when it comes to determining a budget for property in Salem. By way of comparison, the second online source lists the median home value in Portland at $416,700, with the price per square foot for property in Portland at $322, while median value in Wilsonville is $435,200. Salem is a good location to buy property This means that for many people, Salem represents a viable place to buy property. This can be to meet their individual needs, or it can serve as an investment opportunity. Given the high level of demand for rental accommodation these days, there is no denying that the buy-to-let market is an attractive one, and the diversity of accommodation in Salem makes this an area that is worth considering. The fact that there is this level of demand ensures there is a great deal of interest in the area, but you can also find opportunities to get on the property ladder. There is a growing acceptance that first-time buyers, families and younger buyers need assistance in buying property. This means that there needs to be financial guidance and assistance, but there should also be an opportunity for people to find affordable homes, and this is something that Salem has to offer. There will always be demand in the property market Given that there is a lot of interest in buying and selling property, you can see why many people consider the real estate sector to be a good career choice. If you are looking to enter this market, it makes sense to follow the example of established professionals. You’ll find that real estate professionals like Axel Preuss-Kuhne have developed an excellent reputation. This is built on a combination of technical know-how and a passion to support the local community. One of the most important things to have in the property market is local knowledge. Being informed about the local area makes it easier to find the best homes for your budget, or it can allow you to connect with other people in the transaction. If the buyer or seller doesn’t have any experience with the Salem property market, working with an experienced estate agent makes sense. This is where a Salem resident who is considering entering the real estate market as a professional can have an advantage over other estate agents. There are technical aspects that have to be understood about the local market, but if you are able to marry the technical side with local knowledge and passion about Salem, you’ll find that buyers and sellers will be keen to work with you. Like many places, Salem has a lot of prime real estate, and there is considerable interest in the property market. In theory, this should make the buying and selling of property a simple process, but this is often far from the case. The role of a skilled estate agent is often a crucial factor in buying or selling property and in Salem. A good level of local knowledge can speed up the process and ensure things run smoothly. Whether you have an interest in the Salem property market as a buyer, seller or someone who wants to develop a career in real estate, this is a market that is well worth considering. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

