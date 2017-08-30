Portland Mini Maker Faire at OMSI

|
Wednesday August 30, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-30-2017 11:49TweetFollow @OregonNews
Portland Mini Maker Faire at OMSISalem-News.com
Record-setting number of participants will introduce attendees to new ways of making, while old favorites return
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - In what has become a Portland tradition, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) will present the sixth annual Portland Mini Maker Faire, a family-friendly showcase of creativity and cool DIY technology taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Among the anticipated highlights:
Hands-on activities are among the most sought-after favorites at the Maker Faire each year, augmented by a rich menu of exhibits, talks, demonstrations and performances that bridge arts, crafts, science and engineering.
"We were blown away by both the volume and caliber of entries we received this year with 150 diverse exhibitors creating our biggest, most vibrant event ever," said Andrea Edgecombe, OMSI events director.
"Portland's robust creative community is reflected in the ingenious, innovative "Makers" who will be part of this year's showcase."
The Portland Mini Maker Faire is presented by OMSI and Intel, supported by Autodesk, Leatherman, Qorvo, OSH Park, Rockwell Collins, CUI Inc, and K12, and is in partnership with Make: Magazine. It celebrates the Maker movement and brings together Makers of all fields with the goal of supporting grassroots innovation in the community.
Makers of all ages and backgrounds range from tech enthusiasts to crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, artists, science clubs, students, authors, homesteaders, garage tinkerers and even commercial exhibitors. Maker Faire's mission is to entertain, inform, connect and inspire these Makers and aspiring Makers.
OMSI invited anyone who embraces the do-it-yourself (or do-it-together) spirit and aspires to share their accomplishments with an appreciative audience.
The Portland Mini Maker Faire's 150+ exhibitors will run the gamut from low-tech, like the art of bookbinding and DIY sustainable art, to high tech with demonstrations of 3D printers and virtual reality.
You truly can find anything at Maker Faire -- from the "Swashbucklers of Stumptown" offering lessons in swordplay and interactive pirate gaming, to an exhibit featuring locks and watches from the 13th century to the 21st.
Visitors can build small hovercrafts made from old DVDs, foam boards and other material, powered by batteries, rubber bands or balloons; or add to the "biggest friendship bracelet in the world," started at the 2014 Portland Mini Maker Faire.
"Intel is an enthusiastic supporter of the maker community and maker mindset.
"We support tomorrow's makers through education and community outreach programs such as Maker Share and are proud once again to help bring the Mini Maker Faire to Portland," said Courtney Martin, Oregon Public Affairs Director at Intel.
Other selected demonstrations from the broad array being presented include:
The event will take place throughout the OMSI campus, in the north parking lot and inside the museum. Admission details:
A food cart pod will be serving up local food and flavor, with Ninkasi beer, Union Wine Co. wine, and Wandering Aengus hard cider available at the bar. OMSI's restaurant, Theory, will also be open with wood-fire pizza, salads, sandwiches, and What's the Scoop? ice cream.
Portland Mini Maker Faire would not be possible without the support of presenting sponsor Intel and supporting sponsors Autodesk, Leatherman, Qorvo, OSH Park, Rockwell Collins, CUI Inc, and K12. It is presented in partnership with Make: Magazine.
For more information on the many participants, visit www.portland.makerfaire.com.
_________________________________________
Articles for August 29, 2017 | Articles for August 30, 2017 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.