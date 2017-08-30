Tragic Accident Kills Lebanon Farmer by Electrocution

(LEBANON, Ore.) - According to Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley, a fatal farming accident took place on Green Mountain Drive, northeast of Lebanon, just after noon on Tuesday.

58-year old Robert Leeland Prock, of Lebanon, works as a handyman for the property owner, Miriam Brazel.

Prock was moving irrigation pipe at the location. Prock was with his three sons, ages 13, 11 and 8. Prock and his 11-year old son were attempting to remove dirt from inside of the 40 foot pipe.

Deputies say Prock's son was using his foot to steady the end of the pipe as Prock lifted the pipe to a vertical position. The pipe struck an overhead 12,000 volt electrical wire, approximately 22 feet above the ground and both were shocked.

Prock collapsed and went unconscious, sustaining exit wounds on the bottom of his feet. Prock's son was uninjured.

The two youngest boys ran to Brazel's house to get help, while the 13-year old son performed CPR on their father.

Peter J. Obrien, of Lebanon, was at Brazel's house during this time and responded to Prock's location to help with CPR.

The Lebanon Fire Department transported Prock to the Lebanon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing.

Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office

