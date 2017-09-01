Wildfire Causes Level 1 Evacuation for Breitenbush Hot Springs Area

A burn ban remains in effect in Marion County.



Level 1 Evacuation notice for the Breitenbush Hot Springs resort area and a portion of the Willamette National Forest.



(SALEM, Ore.) - Today, the Marion County Board of Commissioners authorized a Level 1 Evacuation notice for the Breitenbush Hot Springs resort area and a portion of the Willamette National Forest.

A Level 2 Evacuation notice would also be authorized if necessary. The notice is in response to wildfires currently burning within approximately three miles of the Breitenbush Hot Springs resort area.

The area includes the Humbug and Breitenbush Campgrounds, the Fox Creek and Cleator Bend Group Sites, and the Short Mountain and Bald Butte Trailheads.

These campgrounds and trails remain open to the public, although under the Level 1 Evacuation notice. The Marion County cities of Detroit and Idanha are not included in this evacuation notice.

A Level 1 evacuation notice alerts those within the evacuation area to be prepared for the possibility of an evacuation, and a Level 2 evacuation notice alerts those with an evacuation area that an evacuation order could be imminent.

There are currently several active wildfires in the North Santiam Canyon including the Whitewater Fire, Little Devil Fire, and the Scorpion Fire which started two days ago and is threatening the Breitenbush area. Forest Road 46 is currently open, but motorists may encounter delays.

Predicted increasing temperatures and low humidity are expected to increase fire danger over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Residents and visitors are reminded that a burn ban remains in effect in Marion County. The ban prohibits all fires, including recreational, backyard, and fire pits in parks and campsites. For specific questions, residents are encouraged to contact their local fire district.

To receive emergency notifications, including evacuation notices in the North Santiam Canyon area, sign-up for the Emergency Alert Program through the METCOM 9-1-1 Alert System at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721950#/login.

