Aug-22-2022 13:45 How Technology Can Help You Stay Connected Challenging events can happen at any hour and we rarely get enough warning.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Taking care of ourselves is the number one strategy to keep ourselves mentally sane during these trying times. From yoga to war safety protocols, we have all gone through that rabbit hole of searching for tips on safety and protection. However, at the core of it all lies an emphasis on community. When calamity strikes and survival becomes our only mode, how do we stay connected to the people around us? How do we create social support networks that keep us afloat? If you are one of the many, many people who have wondered how to stay in touch with people through distressing events or even how to remain connected in a fast-paced world, this article is for you! Social Support: A Safety Tactic in Times of Distress Thanks to technological developments, the world really has come closer together. Our loved ones are almost always one call or text away. But what are other, more creative ways to stay connected? Dual Journaling Apps If you make sense of life events through writing, this one's for you. There are many different kinds of journaling applications available today, both on the App Store and the Play Store. Some of these apps allow two to three-person access to a shared journal. You and your loved one can write sweet notes to each other and share anecdotes about your day or thoughts that are worrying you. This tool gives both of you time to get back to each other and a space to be genuine and open with your feelings. Virtual Quality Time If you and your friend are people who do not need to talk constantly but truly value being in a space together, this is your answer. Video calling and chatting apps like Google Meet and Discord are perfect ways to stay in a digital space together as you move about your day. If you are unable to access some sites due to location issues, with proxy systems, you can be carefree! To unlock Discord and its full capabilities, check out proxies curated especially for the instant messaging tool. A Library in the Cloud With digital libraries that allow people to read together, staying in touch with your book-loving peers has become so much easier. Read in the comfort of your own home without losing out on insightful conversations with other readers. Synaptop, Caribu, and Bookshelf are just some of the many digital and social libraries out there. Your book club just got a whole lot bigger! A Touch From Afar If you are in a long-distance relationship or either of you has to go on frequent work trips, this idea will blow your mind. Install an app that will let a loved one know you're thinking of them with a touch of a button. Or to take it up a notch and buy a pair of revolutionary "touch" rings. These bands, when tapped, vibrate according to the partner's pulse. Now, isn't that the warmest piece of technology? Aesthetics for Two Are there any artists out here? Here is your arena! Guess-A-Sketch, iScribble, and CoSketch are just a few names from the long list of artistic ways to stay in touch. They are a really fun way to learn art or spend some creative time with friends! Move Together If art is not what piques your interest, but exercise is, this point is for you. Digitally work out together with people you want to stay connected to. Whether you are struggling to stick to a routine or love the idea of exercise being a space to connect, these digital exercise spaces are excellent. Join a professional program with a friend! If you like to create and work out with your own routine, then just plan a time and get on a video call. There is no better way to stay accountable! Learn With Everyone Learning to do anything was undoubtedly on everyone's minds during the lockdown. Suddenly, most of the world shut down and we were left to our own senses. All of us love to use our time productively, so what if we told you that you could be both productive and nurture your relationships? If you and a friend have been talking about learning a language, a musical instrument, or a cuisine, do it online and do it together! Some Final Thoughts on Connection Challenging events can happen at any hour. Whether they are personal circumstances like sickness and grief, or larger events like political unrest and virus outbreaks, we rarely get enough warning. One thing that keeps us anchored in our lives is community. Creating and sustaining social support networks for ourselves is the only way to get through hard times. These creative ways allow for deeper connection despite the lack of physical proximity. Balance me-time with bonding - connect with a loved one today! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

