SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Aug-21-2017 17:09 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Eclipse Update: Stay a Little Longer ... Avoid Congestion Check your entire route to make sure traffic is flowing before you head out @TripCheck.com.



(SALEM, Ore.) - What an amazing sight! #OREclipse was a huge success! Our thanks to Mother Nature for a most incredible Total Solar Eclipse in Oregon -- and for giving us clear skies over much of the viewing area. Working with our local, state and federal partners, as well as the media and the general public, got the word out about arriving early. People had little trouble getting to their eclipse viewing spots -- and overall had an excellent experience. OEM, state, county and tribal agencies thank our media partners for helping share our preparedness messaging. We stressed the importance of safe travel, of preparing for delays, having adequate supplies, being mindful of fire dangers, and eclipse watchers did just that.. By being prepared and heeding requests to stay off the road, Oregonians made it possible for the state to sustain a substantial out-of-state and international visitor presence safely-- while also managing a large number of seasonal wildfires during an extremely dry summer. We now encourage our eclipse visitors to stick around and enjoy everything our beautiful state and its communities have to offer. Oregon has abundant natural and cultural wonders to see. No glasses needed! From the Oregon Coast to the Snake River, there are millions of acres of public lands for you to explore. Stay awhile and visit recreation.gov and TravelOregon.com. We're seeing many eclipse viewers get on the roads now that the event is over. As a result there is heavy traffic congestion and slow going in parts of Oregon. If you must travel today, please plan your trip -- and be prepared to wait. If you're already home in Oregon, it might be best to stay put for a while. Be patient in traffic and, regardless of when you travel, ensure you have plenty of water, nonperishable foods and an emergency kit -- just in case traffic slows to a crawl in your area. Visit ODOT's Trip Check web page at TripCheck.com -- and check your entire route to make sure traffic is flowing before you head out. Oregon's 211 information line and website at 211info.org continues to be the best source of information for Eclipse-related questions or concerns. Call 211 or go to 211info.org for answers to questions or to find help links to eclipse-related information. Source: Oregon Office of Emergency Management Joint Information Center _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for August 20, 2017 | Articles for August 21, 2017 |