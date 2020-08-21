SNc Channels:



Aug-20-2020 O Palestine (POEM) Written in 2005, O Palestine (a poem by Mazin Qumsiyeh written 2005)



(OCCUPIED PALESTINE) - There is still time to register to attend this important event hosted by Scientists for Palestine. Join us for an in depth panel discussion with Palestinian colleagues on the impacts of Israel’s annexation plan in research and higher education in Palestine. For information: scientists4palestine.com. The following poem was written in 2005, and is sadly as appropriate today... O Palestine Your sisters stayed in their palaces

With golden chains and shameless lies

Some grinned and aided criminals...

Others chose to veil their eyes

Some justify rape and expulsions

Others prayed to their silent gods.



When you thought they had their fills

In that dry June of decays,

They climbed over the hills

To finish the ghastly deeds



Sickening became the violations

Dark masses on your strong arms

arms that gently lifted orphans

Armenian, Circasian, Hebrew and Druze

Fractures on your white breasts

That gave milk to hungry babies

Bruises on your gentle fingers

That wiped the tears from so many eyes

Your sad eyes bear their marks

on a kind face that gave millions hopes



Maddening deafening sounds

Of violent bloody rapes

Of countless lengthy reports

Of motions, plans, and resolutions

that sacrificed justice and truths

at the altar of greedy egos



Where goes the hope of children dreams?

In awakening consciences?

In olive trees or returning cactuses?

In time, distance, or struggles?

In awakening heart deep in majestic mountains?

Beating beneath silent deserts?

Occasionally erupting intifadas?

1920..29..36..56..87...2000...



The lost men hopelessly lust for power crums

endlessly argue about keys

While she struggles to break the doors

And tear down the suffocating walls

Clans and Tribes follow mirages

and weaklings imagine strength in lies



But in the end no one denies

Your ancient spirit survives

To help heal all bruises

yours and ours

When the sun again shines

O Palestine



(Published in Human Liberation (Nakba 48) Vol 1, No 1, Sept 2005 & also in French at ISM France https://www.france-palestine.org/Oh-Palestine)

