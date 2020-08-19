397 Lives Lost in Oregon to COVID-19...So Far

|
Wednesday August 19, 2020
|
Aug-18-2020 16:21
397 Lives Lost in Oregon to COVID-19...So FarSalem-News.com
Tuesday's report also adds 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases, in one day.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 397.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 23,676.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (32), Marion (48), Morrow (3), Multnomah (29), Polk (3), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (10).
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
