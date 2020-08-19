397 Lives Lost in Oregon to COVID-19...So Far

SNc Channels:



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 397. The Oregon Health Authority reported 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 23,676. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (32), Marion (48), Morrow (3), Multnomah (29), Polk (3), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 389th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 15 at Tuality Healthcare.

Oregon’s 390th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 16 in her residence.

Oregon’s 391st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 11. More information about location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 392nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 16 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

Oregon’s 393rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 15 at St. Charles Medical Center.

Oregon’s 394th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 15 in her residence.

Oregon’s 395th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 14 in his residence.

Oregon’s 396th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 12 in his residence.

Oregon’s 397th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on August 5, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on August 17 in her residence. Stay informed about COVID-19: Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. Source(s): Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

