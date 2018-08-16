|
Thursday August 16, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-15-2018 15:33TweetFollow @OregonNews
What Is 3D Printing, Anyway?Salem-News.com Business
...And What It Might Mean for Your Small Business
(SALEM, Ore.) - You’ve probably heard the buzz around 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing. If you run a small business, you might even have an inkling that 3D printing has the potential to give you a competitive edge.
As is often the case, 3D printing’s buzz is a mix of hype and legitimate enthusiasm. Let’s strip this conversation down to the bare facts and review what 3D printing actually is — and what proven applications it might hold for your small business.
Common Types of Additive Manufacturing Technology
These are four of the most common types of additive manufacturing technology.
There are other 3D printing processes out there, so don’t let anyone tell you this is the last word on the matter.
3D Printing Applications
3D printing has a surprising array of applications. Some are more relevant to small enterprises than others, like these:
Building Your Business’s Future With 3D Printing Technology
When you’re worried about conserving what precious cash you have, you probably lack the bandwidth to turn up a state-of-the-art 3D printing lab at your office. The good news is, you don’t have to. A growing network of additive manufacturing firms will happily handle your 3D printing needs from ideation to creation, no matter how complex your vision.
Your dreams are just waiting to become reality. Are you ready to let them fly?
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
Articles for August 14, 2018 | Articles for August 15, 2018 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.