Oregon Legislature Releases Budget Rebalance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Oregon Legislature Releases Budget Rebalance Amid COVID-19 PandemicSalem-News.com
The Legislature Prioritizes Critical Public Services
(SALEM, Ore.) - After months of work, the Oregon Legislature on Monday rebalanced the state budget in a one-day special session, closing a more than $1 billion budget hole that erupted as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the Great Recession, the Legislature has built up record reserves to prepare for an economic downturn, and Oregon was recently rated among the best-prepared states in the country for a recession. But given the scale of the crisis and the looming threat of a potential $4 billion shortfall in the 2021-2023 biennium, budget writers developed a thoughtful rebalance plan.
On July 16, the Ways and Means co-chairs released their budget rebalance plan, which was refined after public hearings held in each subcommittee the following week.
The budget that lawmakers ultimately approved yesterday makes approximately $400 million in strategic reductions, taps $440 million in one-time funds and resource adjustments, and draws down $400 million from the constitutionally dedicated Education Stability Fund in order to protect education, health care, and other core services while reducing some ongoing costs heading into the next budget cycle.
Below is a list of programs and services that were prioritized for preservation, as well as a package of infrastructure investments that will fund key construction projects across the state:
K-12 Education
Higher Education
Housing
Human Services and Public Health
Economic Development
Infrastructure Investments
The legislature also approved infrastructure investments, both bonding and cash grants, to support local water systems, emergency preparedness, and major renovations of public buildings to create good-paying construction jobs across the state.
Water Systems and Emergency Preparedness
Higher Education
The legislature approved bonding for four projects at public universities, totaling about $170 million. These projects will provide good-paying jobs with health insurance and retirement benefits, and require contractors to employ apprentices and recruit women, people of color, and veterans to perform the work.
Child Care and Early Learning
The legislature approved $6.9 million for four child care and early learning-related projects from the Early Learning account of the Fund for Student Success.
Source: Oregon Legislature Office of the House Speaker
