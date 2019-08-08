Hagg Lake Shooting Suspect Named

There is no update on the condition of either deputy injured in the shooting.



Dante James Halling, in a recent mug shot, September 2018.

Courtesy: Multnomah County





(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore.) - The Washington County Major Crimes Team has identified 56-year old Dante James Halling as the suspect who shot two deputies on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Mr. Halling is still receiving treatment at a local hospital and there is no update on his condition.

Although he has not yet been charged related to the events on Thursday, Mr. Halling is being held on two unrelated felony warrants which were both issued in December 2018.

The second warrant was issued by the Oregon State Parole Board for a parole violation.

The Major Crimes Team is looking for more information about Mr. Halling’s recent activities and whereabouts.

Specifically, if you saw Mr. Halling, spoke with him, or know anything about his activities or whereabouts in the weeks prior to the shooting on Thursday, please call the tip line at 503-846-2500.

There is no update on the condition of either deputy injured in the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the many kind words and thoughts from the community as the deputies continue to recover.

Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________