Hagg Lake Shooting Suspect Named

|
Tuesday August 13, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-12-2019 22:13TweetFollow @OregonNews
Hagg Lake Shooting Suspect NamedSalem-News.com
There is no update on the condition of either deputy injured in the shooting.
(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore.) - The Washington County Major Crimes Team has identified 56-year old Dante James Halling as the suspect who shot two deputies on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Mr. Halling is still receiving treatment at a local hospital and there is no update on his condition.
Although he has not yet been charged related to the events on Thursday, Mr. Halling is being held on two unrelated felony warrants which were both issued in December 2018.
The second warrant was issued by the Oregon State Parole Board for a parole violation.
The Major Crimes Team is looking for more information about Mr. Halling’s recent activities and whereabouts.
Specifically, if you saw Mr. Halling, spoke with him, or know anything about his activities or whereabouts in the weeks prior to the shooting on Thursday, please call the tip line at 503-846-2500.
There is no update on the condition of either deputy injured in the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the many kind words and thoughts from the community as the deputies continue to recover.
Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office
SEE ALSO: Two Deputies Shot by Theft Suspect Near Hagg Lake
_________________________________________
Articles for August 12, 2019 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.