COVID-19 Claims One More Oregon Life

Oregon reports 227 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death







(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 357, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon Health Authority reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 21,488.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2)

Clackamas (10)

Columbia (1)

Crook (2)

Deschutes (7)

Hood River (2)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (11)

Lane (5)

Lincoln (2)

Linn (3)

Malheur (21)

Marion (27)

Morrow (15)

Multnomah (45)

Polk (6)

Umatilla (15)

Washington (37)

Yamhill (8)

Oregon’s 357th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 5 in his residence.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________