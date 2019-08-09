Two Deputies Shot by Theft Suspect Near Hagg Lake

|
Friday August 9, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-08-2019 23:22TweetFollow @OregonNews
Two Deputies Shot by Theft Suspect Near Hagg LakeSalem-News.com
The suspect surrendered to deputies after sustaining gunshot wounds.
(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore.) - Thursday, August 8th at 2:16 p.m., deputies responded to a theft of a long gun at a residence on SW Scoggins Valley Rd in Gaston. It was reported that the suspect was last seen going into the woods.
Due to the terrain of the area and information that the suspect was armed, the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team (TNT) was brought in to assist with searching for the suspect.
While TNT members were looking for the suspect, he began shooting at them. Two deputies were shot by the suspect and multiple TNT members returned fire, injuring the suspect.
Immediately, the injured deputies began receiving medical care from a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue paramedic, who is assigned to TNT.
As soon as the injured deputies were evacuated, they were provided medical care from Gaston Fire, Cornelius Fire, and Metro West. One deputy was taken by air ambulance to a nearby trauma hospital. He sustained serious injuries.
A second injured deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect surrendered to deputies after sustaining gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office extends their gratitude to Cornelius Police Department, Forest Grove Police Department, Beaverton Police, Hillsboro Police, Tigard Police, Sherwood Police, Tualatin Police, Oregon State Police, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police Bureau, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Lifeflight Network, Metro West, Cornelius Fire, Gaston Fire, and Forest Grove Fire. We are very thankful for all of our partner agencies, who have assisted us following this event.
Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Articles for August 7, 2019 | Articles for August 8, 2019 | Articles for August 9, 2019
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.