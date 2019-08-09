Two Deputies Shot by Theft Suspect Near Hagg Lake

The suspect surrendered to deputies after sustaining gunshot wounds.



Two Sheriff's Deputies shot and wounded near Hagg Lake today.

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore.) - Thursday, August 8th at 2:16 p.m., deputies responded to a theft of a long gun at a residence on SW Scoggins Valley Rd in Gaston. It was reported that the suspect was last seen going into the woods.

Due to the terrain of the area and information that the suspect was armed, the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team (TNT) was brought in to assist with searching for the suspect.

While TNT members were looking for the suspect, he began shooting at them. Two deputies were shot by the suspect and multiple TNT members returned fire, injuring the suspect.

Immediately, the injured deputies began receiving medical care from a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue paramedic, who is assigned to TNT.

As soon as the injured deputies were evacuated, they were provided medical care from Gaston Fire, Cornelius Fire, and Metro West. One deputy was taken by air ambulance to a nearby trauma hospital. He sustained serious injuries.

A second injured deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect surrendered to deputies after sustaining gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office extends their gratitude to Cornelius Police Department, Forest Grove Police Department, Beaverton Police, Hillsboro Police, Tigard Police, Sherwood Police, Tualatin Police, Oregon State Police, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police Bureau, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Lifeflight Network, Metro West, Cornelius Fire, Gaston Fire, and Forest Grove Fire. We are very thankful for all of our partner agencies, who have assisted us following this event.

Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office

