Suspicious Package Found Outside Recruiting Station in Salem

Wednesday August 7, 2019
Aug-06-2019 23:50
Suspicious Package Found Outside Recruiting Station in SalemSalem-News.com
Spoiler: EGGS!
(SALEM, Ore.) - At just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, deputies received a report of a suspicious package found outside of military recruitment offices in the 3000 block of Lancaster Drive NE.
When deputies arrived at the scene they located a small cardboard box with a note attached to it. The note contained statements the author believed they had been being followed.
As a precaution, the nearby building was evacuated and the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was called in to assist with assessing the package.
Using specialized equipment, investigators from the Oregon State Police were able to determine the package contained several eggs and did not pose a threat.
Deputies will be following up on the package.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police and FBI for their assistance during this investigation.
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office
