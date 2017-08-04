SNc Channels:



Aug-04-2017 15:48 TweetFollow @OregonNews PGE Customers Set Another Record for Summer Electricity Use PGE customers use 3,976 MW on Aug. 3, beating the previous day's record.

Summer is here and the sun is making the most of it!

Image: Accuweather

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - PGE customers have set a new summer record for energy demand. The new mark is 3,976 megawatts (MW) net system load, set on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. At the time it was 105 degrees at Portland International Airport. The all-time winter peak of 4,073 MW net system load was set on Dec. 21, 1998. The low temperature at PDX that day was 16 degrees F. This summer's pair of new records still falls short of that historic wintertime mark, but they're getting closer -- within 3 percent. Traditionally, PGE customers have used more electricity during the winter than in the summer, although that appears to be shifting. More PGE customers now have air conditioning than in the past. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 70 percent of homes in our area have air conditioning. Today there are more cooling-technology choices, including heat pumps, whole-house air conditioning units, newer portable air conditioners and window units. Fans of all sizes come into play as well, adding load to the system. PGE would like to thank customers who participate in optional programs that either generate power on-site or reduce power use. They helped our community through the past two days of extreme heat and high demand for electricity. As an example, more than 17 MW of power is now available to PGE through optional demand-reduction programs, where customers receive financial incentives for lowering their use. Information and an educational video on PGE demand response programs are available at PortlandGeneral.com/EnergyPartner. Portland General Electric is headquartered in Portland, Ore. It is a fully integrated electric utility that serves approximately 872,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. _________________________________________

