PGE Customers Set Another Record for Summer Electricity Use

|
Friday August 4, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Aug-04-2017 15:48TweetFollow @OregonNews
PGE Customers Set Another Record for Summer Electricity UseSalem-News.com
PGE customers use 3,976 MW on Aug. 3, beating the previous day's record.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - PGE customers have set a new summer record for energy demand. The new mark is 3,976 megawatts (MW) net system load, set on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. At the time it was 105 degrees at Portland International Airport.
The all-time winter peak of 4,073 MW net system load was set on Dec. 21, 1998. The low temperature at PDX that day was 16 degrees F.
This summer's pair of new records still falls short of that historic wintertime mark, but they're getting closer -- within 3 percent. Traditionally, PGE customers have used more electricity during the winter than in the summer, although that appears to be shifting.
More PGE customers now have air conditioning than in the past. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 70 percent of homes in our area have air conditioning.
Today there are more cooling-technology choices, including heat pumps, whole-house air conditioning units, newer portable air conditioners and window units. Fans of all sizes come into play as well, adding load to the system.
PGE would like to thank customers who participate in optional programs that either generate power on-site or reduce power use. They helped our community through the past two days of extreme heat and high demand for electricity.
As an example, more than 17 MW of power is now available to PGE through optional demand-reduction programs, where customers receive financial incentives for lowering their use. Information and an educational video on PGE demand response programs are available at PortlandGeneral.com/EnergyPartner.
Portland General Electric is headquartered in Portland, Ore. It is a fully integrated electric utility that serves approximately 872,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon.
_________________________________________
Oregon | Health | Environment | Business | Most Commented on
Articles for August 3, 2017 | Articles for August 4, 2017 |
|
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.