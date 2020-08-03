Monday August 3, 2020
Aug-03-2020

Steal Of The Century: Trump's Palestine-Israel Catastrophe (Documentary)

Salem-News.com

How Donald Trump's actions have resulted in an escalated environment of violence throughout the Palestinian territories.

Robert Inlakesh
"Steal of the Century", a documentary by Robert Inlakes filmed on the ground in occupied Palestine.

(OCCUPIED PALESTINE) - The 'Steal Of The Century' is a documentary by Robert Inlakesh, filmed on the ground in occupied Palestine, investigating the peace process, Donald Trump's proposed 'Deal of the Century' and why the Palestinian people have unanimously rejected it.

It also seeks to show the brutality of the occupation under which the Palestinian people live, as well as a brief look into the history of Palestine-Israel.

Steal of the Century aims to provide the context leading up to Trump's so-called peace plan, coupling together Palestinian voices with what International Law has to say about the issue.

The documentary series is also built around the themes of the "final status issues", as they are referred to, namely; borders, Jerusalem (al-Quds), Settlements and refugees. The focus is also placed on issues which fall under these categories.

This documentary brings you exclusive never before seen footage from Palestine, including interviews with Ahed Tamimi, Jana Jihad, Issa Amro and others.

Watch "Steal of the Century", a documentary by Robert Inlakesh:

Video:

PART ONE:


PART TWO:

©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


