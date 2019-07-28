Saturday August 3, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Aug-02-2019 01:54printcomments

Gilroy Garlic Festival Mass Shooting

Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com

New federal legislation is needed to replace the weapons ban that expired in 1994.

Gilroy victims
Stephn Romero, Kayla Salazar, and Trevor Irby
Photo courtesy: ABC.com

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - I am saddened at the killing on July 28, 2019, of 6-year old Stephen Romero, 13-year old Kayla Salazar, and 25-year old Trevor Irby, and the wounding 12 others at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival by a 19-year old Gilroy, California native using an AK-47 type semiautomatic assault weapon.

The killer was killed by police. The weapon used by the killer was purchased legally by him in Nevada. Such weapons are banned in California.

Clearly, a federal assault rifle ban is more effective than state-by-state bans. That’s why new federal legislation is needed to replace the ban on such weapons that was allowed to expire in 1994.

As the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals held in Tardy v. Hogan, certain kinds of rifles, including assault rifles, are “weapons of war,” meaning they are not covered under the Second Amendment for the purpose of self-defense.

In addition to the usual thoughts and prayers, the U.S. Senate should at least begin addressing gun violence in the U.S. by taking up two gun control bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The first calls for universal background checks on all firearms purchases. The second would extend the review period for a background check from three to ten days.

Unfortunately, gun violence has become as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for August 1, 2019 | Articles for August 2, 2019 | 		Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy