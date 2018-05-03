SNc Channels:



Apr-30-2018 18:38 UN Slams Speaker of Parliament for Speaking Against Gays and Lesbians Britain will face a big battle in legalizing homosexuality in Ghana

Speaker of the Parliament, Mike Ocquaye Jnr

Photo: thenewghana.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Latest news in Ghana is that a UN official took offence of the sentiments made by the speaker of the parliament concerning homosexuality in Ghana. The official further commented that the LGBT community was large in Ghana. Britain had earlier hinted on aiding the Government on legalizing homosexuality in the country. The homosexuality topic has always been a contentious subject in Ghana, and by the looks of it the issue is way from over. This comes after the intervention of the United Nations in a heated argument and disagreement of the comments made by the speaker of the parliament. The current speaker of the parliament, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, went on record in an open statement claiming never to permit the gay rights within his power as the speaker of the parliament. The UN official, who happens to be the poverty and human rights rapporteur, denounced the remarks by the speaker. He further revealed that the speaker was ignorant of the growth of the gay community in Ghana. The speaker like many of the other Government officials reduced the gay rights as an absurd activity in Ghana that will be not be tolerated. The UN official however felt different as he urged the speaker to be considerate of the gay community in the country. According to the UN official, the LGBT community is rapidly increasing and there needs to be an enforcement of the law to protect their rights and safeguard the interests of the community. The heated debate saw the speaker slander the act of the gay community as he denounced its approval will be a step in safeguarding their human rights. YEN News reports that the UN official was on a fact-finding mission in the country about the human rights and the administrative justice. The statement by the UN official came after the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, spoke on resolving the heated debate in Africa by supporting the countries to legalize gay rights. The Prime Minister, during the Commonwealth Head of States conference held in London, confessed that Britain was at the forefront in the introduction of the anti-gay laws in the country but due to the changing times they were ready to reverse the laws of the land. Britain will face a big battle in legalizing homosexuality in Ghana especially with the presidential ultimatum on declaring homosexuality illegal in Ghana. The stance was clearly made by the minister of information, Mustapha Hamid, who revealed that the legalizing of homosexuality will not be considered in the next 100 years. However, it is evident that the Ghanaian Government is under undue pressure from the Britain Government in considering the reversal of the laws to enforce the human rights of the gay community in Ghana. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

