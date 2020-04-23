Oregon Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths

|
Thursday April 23, 2020
Oregon Reports 5 More COVID-19 DeathsSalem-News.com
STAY HOME. STAY WELL. SAVE LIVES.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 83, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 68 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 2,127.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (8), Coos (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Klamath (3), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (9), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 79th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female from Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 22 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 80th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 19 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 81st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 82nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 21 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 83rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 21 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source: Oregon Health Authority
